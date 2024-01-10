It is a PAC-12 battle as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Utah prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a PAC-12 battle as UCLA faces off with Utah. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Utah prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

UCLA entered the season with high hopes, and opened the season 4-2, with the only losses being top top-15 teams Marquette and Gonzaga. After a win over UC Riverside, it has been a tough go. They lost four straight and then beat Oregon State. Since then, they have failed in each of the last three games. This included a six-point loss at home to Stanford and a nine-point loss at home to Cal.

Meanwhile, Utah enters the game at 11-4 on the year. After opening 3-0 on the year, they lost two straight, with losses to Houston and Saint Johns. They would then go on a long winning streak, winning nine in a row, with two wins over fellow Pac-12 opponents. They have lost two straight though, with a 12-point loss to Arizona State and a 19-point loss to Arizona.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Utah Odds

UCLA: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Utah: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Utah

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread

UCLA ranks 106th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency this year. They are solid on defense sitting 36th in adjusted defensive efficiency, but on offense, they are 215th in adjusted efficiency. They are 320th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 332nd in effective field goal percentage. Sebastian Mack is the top scorer for the team. He comes into the game averaging 14.3 points per game this year. Still, he has not been a great shooter. Mack is shooting just 39.1 percent from the field this year. Adem Bona is shooting well. He is shooting 59.2 percent from the field this year while scoring 12.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Dylan Andrews is scoring 10.6 points per game while leading the team in assists. He has 3.6 assists per game this year.

UCLA has also struggled on the glass this year. They are 224th in rounds per game this year. This is led by Adem Bona. Bona comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game on the year. Meanwhile, Lazar Stefanovic has also been solid. He comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game on the season. He also has been the best on the defensive boards with 4.2 defensive rebounds per game this year.

UCLA has been solid on defense though. They sit 12th in points allowed per game this year while sitting ninth in opponent field goals made per game. One of the major issues has been turnovers. First, UCLA has just 6.3 steals per game. Stefanovic comes in with 1.1 per game, while Bona has 1.2 and Mack has 1.8. Still, those three also turnover the ball a lot. They come to average 6.1 turnovers per game this year.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread

Utah sits 31st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 28th in offensive efficiency while sitting 58th in defensive efficiency. Utah is 43rd in points per game this year while sitting 35th in effective field goal percentage this year. The Utah offense is led by Branden Carlson. Carlson comes into the game with 17.6 points per game this year, while also shooting fairly well this year, hitting 48.1 percent of his shots. Meanwhile, Gabe Madsen comes in with 13.9 points per game, while shooting well from deep. He is hitting 45.9 percent of his threes this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Rollie Worster. He comes in with 10.3 points per game this year but also moved the ball well. Worster has 5.8 assists per game to lead the team.

Utah is 45th in rebounds per game this year. They are 12th in defensive rebounds per game this year. Carlson also leads the way here, coming in with 6.4 rebounds per game this year. He also gets help from Keba Keita, who has 6.2 rebounds per game of his own, while also having nine points per game. Also, Madsen and Worster both come in with over four rebounds per game from their guard position.

Utah is 157th in opponent points per game this year. They are averaging 7.2 steals per game this year, led by Madsen and Worster, who both come in with over 1.5 steals per game. They also have Carlson and Keita who are both racking up the blocks, both of them with over 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Final UCLA-Utah Prediction & Pick

Utah has been the far better team this year. They are much more efficient on offense and turn over the ball far less. Further, the weak spot of the Utah defense is the three-ball, which is something UCLA has not shown they can attack this year. When they have tried to, they have failed and then poor rebounding has ended their chances of doing well. With Utah also having the better rebounding squad, they should get a comfortable win here.

Final UCLA-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah -10.5 (-110)