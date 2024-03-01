The UCLA Bruins will stay in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday to face the Washington State Cougars at the Beasley Coliseum. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a UCLA-Washington State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bruins lost 94-77 to the Washington Huskies on Thursday at the Pavilion. They trailed 44-35 at halftime. Sadly, they could not rally. Lazar Stefanovic did his part, scoring 22 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from the triples. However, Dylan Andrews scored 21 points while shooting 9 for 15 but just 1 for 5 from the three-point line. Adem Bona had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Also, Sebastian Mack had six points while shooting 2 for 5.
The Bruins shot only 44.6 percent from the floor, including 31.8 percent from the triples. Also, they allowed the Huskies to shoot 55.6 percent from the floor, including 62.5 percent from the three-point line. They also lost the board battle.
Washington State defeated the USC Trojans 75-72 at the Coliseum. They trailed 39-35 at halftime. Then, Jaylen Wells put the Cougars on top with two minutes left in the game. Then, Wells hit a three-point dagger to put some distance between them and the Trojans. Andrej Jakimovski led the way with 18 points. Isaiah Watts also had 18 points while shooting 6 for 8 from the floor, including 5 for 6 from the three-point line. Additionally, Myles Rice had 16 points and eight assists. Wells finished with 13 points. Meanwhile, Isaac Jones had 16 points off the bench.
The Cougars shot 50 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the triples. Also, they allowed the Trojans to shoot 51.9 percent from the floor. But they also held them to 20 percent from beyond the arc.
UCLA is 39-6 against Washington State since 1998. They destroyed them 76-52 last season. Furthermore, the Bruins are 8-2 agai8nst the Cougars over the last 10 games, including 3-2 over the past five games at the Coliseum.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Washington State Odds
UCLA: +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +240
Washington State: -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 126.5 (-115)
Under: 126.5 (-105)
How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win
UCLA comes into this showdown with a 12-14-2 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 6-8 against the spread as the underdog. UCLA is also 6-3 against the spread on the road. Furthermore, they are 3-5 against the spread as the road underdog. The Bruins are also 9-7-1 against the spread against the Pac-12.
So what's wrong with the Bruins? After winning six in a row, they have dropped their last three games, including a home loss to the USC Trojans. Just one week ago, they were third in the Pac-12 and challenging Arizona and Washington State. Now, they are fifth and battling just to stay alive. Something has to give.
Mack has been bad. Despite still being the leading scorer, his abysmal shooting has doomed the Bruins. He is shooting 7 for 18 (38.8 percent) over his past three games. His inconsistent shooting has been a hindrance to the Bruins. Conversely, his unwillingness to take more chances (he had five shots in the last game and three in the loss to Utah) also has hurt the Bruins.
Bona and Stefanovic have both been excellent. Furthermore, Andrews has been consistent for the most part. These three need to keep playing well and execute on their chances.
UCLA will cover the spread if Mack can take charge and play well. Additionally, they need to avoid mistakes and guard the three-point shot.
Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington State enters this battle with a 15-14 record against the spread. Additionally, they are just 9-11 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Cougars are also only 8-7 against the spread at home. Moreover, they are 7-7 against the spread as the home favorites. The Cougars are also 7-7 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Jones continues to amaze. Additionally, Rice has proved his mettle. But it was Wells who delivered the winner and the extra shot to help the Cougars win this game. Now, he hopes to keep the effort up. Jakimovski had his chance at being the best player on the team. Ultimately, all five of these guys have delivered at some point over the season. Their ability to score and distribute the basketball has made Washington State a tough team to beat.
But the defense must improve. Overall, they allowed the Trojans to hit over half of their shots. UCLA doesn't have great shooters. Yet, even their players can get hot if given the chance.
Washington State will cover the spread if they can continue to play well on offense. Then, they need to frustrate Mack.
Final UCLA-Washington State Prediction & Pick
UCLA has fallen so fast and now they might not get a bye for the Pac-12 tournament. To compound matters, they have to go into the Coliseum and beat a top-ranked team. The key to this game is defense. When the Cougars allow less than 66 points, they are 10-5 against the spread and a remarkable 15-0. Mack needs to take charge and lead the Bruins. Moreover, they are almost in must-win territory with a home date with Arizona coming up after this game. Expect a much better effort from the Bruins in this one, as they defend the perimeter better. Ultimately, they won't get blown out two games in a row as they keep up. The Cougars may win the game, but the Bruins will cover the spread.
Final UCLA-Washington State Prediction & Pick: UCLA +6.5 (-105)