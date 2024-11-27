It has been a tumultuous week for the UConn men's basketball team already. Dan Hurley and the Huskies came into the Maui Invitational ranked No. 2 in the country, but they have taken two consecutive shocking losses and will play in the seventh place game on Wednesday.

On Monday, UConn lost its quarterfinal matchup against Penny Hardaway and Memphis in one of the best games you'll see all year. A controversial foul call and a technical foul on Hurley swung the game in overtime and allowed Memphis to pull out a dramatic victory. On Tuesday, UConn blew a double-digit lead against Colorado and lost 73-72 on a game-winner from Andrej Jakimovski.

After the Colorado loss, Hurley had an issue with a controversial no-call at the end of regulation that was similar to the one that cost UConn on Monday, but he also blasted his team for its effort on the defensive end of the floor over the last two days, via The Field of 68.

“Today's [no-call] felt more egregious,” Hurley said. “The kid pulled Liam McNeeley's arm down. I saw the replay of it. It's obviously ironic. But that's not why I think we lost. Our defense has been just, so dreadful. Just so dreadful.”

The Huskies will play the loser of Tuesday night's matchup between Dayton and No. 5 Iowa State in the seventh place game on Wednesday.

UConn has plenty to fix after loss to Colorado

UConn has some reflecting to do after two straight upset losses, and it has a lot of things to fix if it wants to make a push for a third consecutive National Championship.

The primary thing that the Huskies have to get under control is the fouls. UConn was severely hurt by foul trouble in both of these losses, allowing the other team to live at the free throw line and limiting the front court depth that Hurley had access to. On Tuesday, Colorado shot 28 free throws to UConn's 13 and both of UConn's big men — Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. — fouled out in the second half.

After UConn was forced to go small, Colorado big man Elijah Malone continued to feast on the inside. He also drew a few double teams down the stretch, helping create space for a few pivotal Colorado buckets.

UConn also needs to work on its discipline defensively, which sort of falls into the same category with the fouls. The Huskies continuously jumped at pump fakes on defense, allowing opponents to draw fouls or use the dribble to drive right by them. Hurley's club was also caught ball-watching far too many times in this one, which allowed a hot-shooting Colorado team to stay in the game from the 3-point line.

It's still very early, and this UConn team is extremely talented. Therefore, it will still probably right there come February and March. However, this has been an eye-opening stretch for Hurley and company. They have their work cut out for them moving forward.