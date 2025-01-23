UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley displayed his fiery, emotional side on Tuesday. The national champion winning head coach delivered a heated moment with a ref that went viral during the Butler game. Many called the episode an embarrassing moment involving the Huskies head coach.

The Connecticut head coach Hurley got the chance to clear the air about that “embarrassing” ref incident. Long story short, he dove into why he'll never change when speaking to Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.

He even dropped a scorching message for the critics who he claims are trying to “cancel” him.

“The people who want to have at me — the super soft media people who want to cancel me for being an intense coach — I don't think we need to make sports softer. So go for it,” Hurley said.

UConn HC Dan Hurley calls out 1 more group

Hurley delivered one more fierce message to opposing fans calling him out.

“The fans of teams and programs that wish they were us, who gets joy out of these moments with me on the sidelines, enjoy that. But you don't have what we got — which is the banners,” Hurley said, referencing the Huskies' back-to-back national championships.

Hurley has spent the last 24 hours discussing his actions from the emotional win over Butler. The UConn coach got caught on camera telling a ref “don't you turn your back on me. I'm the best coach in the f—— sport.”

Hurley's words came out after a defensive rebound attempt late in the first half. The two-time national championship winner complained that a foul should've been called. He told reporters postgame that he was hoping for more communication with the officials. But he shared one “wish” he hoped to get out of that viral moment.

“I just wish they put the camera on the other coach more,” he told reporters. “I just wish they would show these other coaches losing their minds at the officials in other Big East games that I'm coaching where … I'm not talking to officials; I see the other coaches as demonstrative as I am. But the camera, obviously … I've created this for myself. I'm not the victim.”

Hurley and the Huskies have a rest day on Friday before getting back into action on Saturday. UConn will face Xavier on the road in a conference showdown. Fans of the Musketeers will more than likely try to get under the UConn head coach's skin following his Butler incident. Many will watch Hurley's mannerisms toward officials, especially if calls don't float his or Connecticut's way. Hurley and the Huskies, though, will really head to Cincinnati to improve their record to 15-5 overall.