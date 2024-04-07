The UConn Huskies are one day away from meeting Purdue in the NCAA Tournament championship game, and head coach Dan Hurley's team has an excellent chance to win its second straight title. The matchup between huge centers Donovan Clingan of Connecticut and Zach Edey of Purdue will likely play a huge role in the outcome of the game.
UConn's Donovan Clingan said he's not sure if there will be a wrap on his hand on Monday night. He'd wore one out of precaution after injuring his hand in practice earlier in the week. He said it didn't impact him as it was "padding there in case I got hit again."
Both big men have been dominant players, and the 7-2, 280-pound Clingan will have his hands filled trying to slow down the 7-4, 300-pound Edey. Clingan played Saturday's national semifinal against Alabama with a wrap on his right hand. Despite that impediment, Clingan made 8 of 14 shots from the field, scored 18 points, blocked 4 shots and added 5 rebounds.
Clingan had bruised his hand during a practice session before the game against the Crimson Tide. He said that he feels strong and does not expect the wrap to have any impact on his performance Monday night against Purdue.
“I'm fine. I got elbowed a couple of days ago in practice,” Clingan said. “Just doing it to protect my hand.”
The powerful pivot is not sure if he will be wearing the wrap in the championship game. UConn is a 6.5-point favorite in the game over their rivals from the Big Ten.
The Huskies (36-3) had a 21-2 record in Big East play. UConn is a powerful defensive team that is allowing 63.5 points per game while holding opponents to 39.1 per cent shooting.
The Boilermakers (34-4) have faced a demanding schedule this season, and they are 30-4 against teams with winning records.
Boilermakers hope to keep Clingan and UConn from dominating
Purdue head coach Matt Painter knows how tough the Huskies are and that they are capable of putting together a run at any time and taking over the game. UConn used a 30-0 run in their NCAA Elite Eight victory over Illinois to earn its spot in the Final Four.
“What they do a great job of is when blood is in the water,” Painter said. “When you show weakness or you turn your back on pressure, you dribble in place, you leave your feet, you don't play on two feet, those guys are the best in the business. They will make you pay.
“That's our challenge, is (to) handle pressure, take care of the basketball, make good decisions. They'll get into you. They're solid. But they're just waiting for you to do something stupid. Don't do something stupid.”
Zach Edey will have to be at his best against the Huskies. He is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Donovan Clingan is averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for UConn.
UConn's relentlessness, talent and poise under pressure were all on display in the 86-72 win over Alabama. The Crimson Tide put up a strong battle well into the second half, but UConn never blinked.
Purdue was able to dispatch upset-minded North Carolina State by a 63-50 margin. Edey scored 20 points and added 12 rebounds, and he was easily able to dominate in the middle.
It seems clear that nothing will come easy for either big man in the title game, and the one that can outlast the other should have an excellent chance of celebrating a championship Monday night.