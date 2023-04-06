Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The University of Connecticut just won it’s fifth National Championship since 1999 with a 76-59 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs on Monday. It capped a dominating run in the NCAA Tournament that saw UConn win every game by double digits. Their dominance in this year’s tournament and the last few decades had former star Kemba Walker issue a clear warning to proverbial college basketball blue bloods, reports The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil.

“No doubt about it. We’re top tier. I can’t really say no more about that. It is what it is. You can talk about Duke. You can talk about North Carolina, but you better be talking about UConn now, too.”

The 2011 National Champion was giving his take in response to being asked if UConn should be considered a blue blood amongst the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA and Indiana. Additionally, Walker was not the only former UConn star turned NBA player who chimed in on the subject.

“We have entered the conversation. There is no question about it.”

That was what NBA Hall of Fame member Ray Allen had to say about the UConn program. Although Allen never won a title in Storrs, he still had a considerable amount of success with three trips to the Sweet 16 and one to the Elite Eight.

Kemba Walker and Ray Allen were joined by other NBA fraternity brothers and former Huskies Rudy Gay and Emeka Okafor in celebrating the current Huskies on the court after the National Championship. With caliber names like these, and five championships in 23 seasons, UConn should rightfully be considered college basketball elite.