UConn football coach Jim Mora is sending a message to other programs, following his team's Fenway Bowl win. Mora wants schools to know that UConn football won't accept any tampering with its players.

“A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken NCAA football rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours. We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable,” Mora said on X, formerly Twitter.

Mora didn't stop there, as he went on to highlight his program's accomplishments. The UConn football coach has taken the Huskies to two bowl games in three years.

“We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us and we will protect that program,” the coach added. “Think hard before you tamper with our players.”

Tampering is an issue facing many college football programs. It involves schools encouraging players on opposing teams to enter the transfer portal, and commit to that particular school. Money is usually involved, as players are offered name, image and likeness deals in tampering situations.

UConn football defeated North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl, 27-14.

The future of UConn football looks bright

The Huskies won nine games this season under Mora, who has had the job for three years. It was a remarkable turnaround from 2023, when the program picked up just three wins.

UConn football is trying to find its footing playing as an independent. The school left the AAC to re-join the Big East in basketball, but the conference no longer has football members. More than a decade ago, UConn found success playing football in the Big East under Randy Edsall. Edsall took the team to a BCS bowl game.

Mora is bringing the program back to heights last seen with Edsall all those years ago. The nine victories this year are the most the school has seen since Edsall had a 9 win season in 2007.

Mora spent time coaching at UCLA and in the NFL before taking the Huskies job in 2022. He won six games in his first season, then had the disappointing 2023 campaign.

UConn fans certainly have some things to celebrate heading into the 2025 season.