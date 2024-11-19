The Dallas Wings received the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 draft as a result of the recent WNBA Draft Lottery. UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bueckers, however, is focused on helping UConn win games at the moment, as she admitted that she did not even watch the lottery.

“No, I did not,” Bueckers responded when asked if she watched the WNBA Draft Lottery, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Bueckers also explained how she has remained focused on her team.

“I think I’ve mostly dealt with it by focusing on having a great practice today,” the UConn star said.

Wings fans are excited to say the least. They saw what Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese did for their teams a season ago, and Bueckers could have a similar impact.

Paige Bueckers: A future WNBA star

Bueckers is arguably the best player in women's college basketball at the moment. She is currently averaging 21.3 points per game on 65 percent field goal and 50 percent three-point shooting for UConn. Additionally, Bueckers is recording per game averages of 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per outing.

At 6'0″, Bueckers could join Arike Ogunbowale in the Wings' backcourt. The Wings would instantly feature one of the best backcourts in the WNBA. Jacy Sheldon, the 2024 No. 5 overall pick, could factor into the equation as well for Dallas.

This is all speculation as there is no guarantee that the Wings will end up with Bueckers. Although she is expected to enter the WNBA Draft, Bueckers still has one season of college basketball eligibility remaining. Bueckers is not expected to play another season in college, but anything is possible.

Assuming Paige Bueckers does decide to enter the WNBA Draft, though, the Wings will likely select her first overall.