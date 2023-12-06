UConn's Geno Auriemma criticizes Paige Bueckers' play against Texas, urging team support and balanced contribution amid injury challenges.

In a recent match-up against No. 5 Texas, UConn women's basketball star player Paige Bueckers faced a challenging game. Bueckers, a redshirt junior, has been a focal point for opposing defenses, and Sunday's game was no exception. Despite her efforts, she struggled to find her rhythm, ending the game with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one turnover in 35 minutes — her longest playing time since the 2022 National Championship.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma did not mince words in his assessment of Bueckers' performance after Sunday's game.

“I thought she was lousy today. Quite honestly, I thought she was bad, and I told her that,” Auriemma said, via Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. “You know, Paige isn't good when she needs seven dribbles to get a shot off. Paige isn’t good when she’s got to, you know, take on guys one-against-two (or) one-against-three going in the lane. You know, forcing things, hoping to get to the freethrow line. That's not her game. That's not who she is.”

Bueckers, who is still adjusting after a year off due to a knee injury, is under pressure to lead UConn, especially amidst a series of injuries within the team. Auriemma has expressed concern about the team's reliance on Bueckers and the need for other players to contribute more significantly.

Key players out with injuries put more pressure on Bueckers

The absence of key players like guard Azzi Fudd, out for the season with a knee injury, and Caroline Ducharme, dealing with neck/back issues, has increased the burden on Bueckers. She is not only the team’s leading shooter from the perimeter but also their primary playmaker and ballhandler. Additionally, Bueckers has been dealing with various health issues, including back-to-back knee injuries and a thumb injury before this season.

Despite these challenges, Bueckers is known for her exceptional court vision and ability to involve her teammates effectively. However, the team's dynamics in recent games have put extra pressure on her to make plays. In UConn’s loss to UCLA, Bueckers scored 31 points, significantly more than any of her teammates. In contrast, during the game against Kansas, despite early foul trouble, she still led the team with 22 points.

During the Texas game, Aaliyah Edwards emerged as UConn's best player, but the team struggled overall, particularly in dealing with turnovers.

UConn's freshmen are stepping up due to the injuries but are still adapting to the college game level. They played a significant role in the team's attempt to come back against Texas, but it wasn't enough for a victory. Geno Auriemma recognized their contribution and hinted at more playing time for them.

“I thought they were the difference in in the game. They gave us a chance to win the game,” Auriemma said. “I think that those freshmen really earned the opportunity going forward to get even more minutes and I want to give it to them.”

Seven games into the season, Paige Bueckers leads UConn with an average of 19.6 points per game. However, Auriemma had hoped for a more balanced scoring approach within the team. As opponents continue to target Bueckers, the rest of the team will need to elevate their game consistently to alleviate the pressure on her and enable the team to reach its full potential. Auriemma said that he looks forward to seeing the team evolve and provide more support to Bueckers, reducing her need to shoulder most of the load.

The Huskies are next set to play the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday.