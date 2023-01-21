The UFC is back in action after a long winter break and now UFC 283 Main Event is about to begin. It’s time to continue our UFC odds series with a Teixeira-Hill prediction and pick.

This is the fight everyone has been waiting for. The Light heavyweight division has been a confusing one over the last few months, but these two have been grinding for a long time to be where they are at. It’s Time!

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Glover Teixeira-Jamahal Hill Odds

Glover Teixeira: +116

Jamahal Hill: -142

Over (1.5) rounds: -122

Under (1.5) rounds: -106

How to Watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main card)

Why Glover Teixeira Will Win

Glover Teixeira is no stranger to this spot – it’ll be his third straight PPV card, all of which see him fighting for the Light Heavyweight title. After going on an impressive run where he submitted the likes of Thiago Santos and Karl Roberson, Teixeira managed to capture his most important submission against Jan Blachowicz in UFC 266 to become UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He was winning the majority of his title defense against Jiri Prochazka, but fell into a submission in the final round after shooting for a questionable takedown. It seems as though the 43-year-old Teixeira continues to turn the clock back and his recent work with training partner, UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira, has revitalized the Brazilian’s game.

He is feeling better now than he ever has, and his experience in these spots will be the difference. He has all the boxing skills to counter Jamahal Hill’s looping shots. Granted, Hill has improved on his precision in each one of his fights, but Glover Teixeira will be privy to a striker like him. The biggest advantage for Teixeira is his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu acumen. Hill has yet to face someone as experienced on the ground as Teixeira, and while he’s been working on his BJJ, the in-fight experience Teixeira has cannot be matched or imitated in training camp. All while in front of his home fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, watch this veteran scrape out another surprising win.

Why Jamahal Hill Will Win

Jamahal Hill was not expecting to get this fight. In fact, he details receiving the call and becoming panicked with excitement, telling his manager to take the fight immediately. While he has always been ready for this moment, no one was expecting Dana White to announce this fight for the Light Heavyweight strap after the strange results of Ankalaev vs. Blachowicz in UFC 282. Hill clearly earned the UFC President’s respect, knocking opponents out in vicious fashion during his ascend to the top of the rankings. Jamahal Hill stalks his opponents with a tall fight stance and picks his shots as they come, often slipping and countering his opponents.

His one-punch knockout ability from all angles makes him a difficult threat on the feet at any point of the fight. Hill definitely has the speed advantage here, and he will have to utilize his impressive takedown defense if he wants to keep the fight in his wheelhouse. Again, Glover Teixeira has the ability to keep his opponents down and wear on them more as the fight progresses. If Hill wants to win this fight convincingly, he’ll have to keep it on the feet for as long as possible. If he can do that while picking his shots, rolling to the outside, and keeping his feet moving, it’ll only be a matter of time before he lands those very few shots it takes for him to put someone down.

Final Glover Teixeira-Jamahal Hill Prediction & Pick

I think Glover Teixeira is able to withstand Jamahal Hill’s early onslaught of punches. His slick boxing in the clinch will open up takedown opportunities, allowing Teixeira to control the fight on the ground. Watch for Teixeira to grab a sneaky submission win here and retain his title.

Final Glover Teixeira-Jamahal Hill Prediction & Pick: Glover Teixeira (+116)