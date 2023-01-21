UFC action continues on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ with the first Pay-Per-View event of 2023. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Rua-Potieria prediction and pick.

In the night’s featured prelim fight, MMA Legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will make his final walk to the octagon in his home country of Brazil. Following this fight, we’ll see 5 great matchups on the PPV main card, including two title fights. It’s set to be a night to remember in Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds and picks series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Mauricio Rua-Ihor Potieria Odds

Mauricio Rua: +176

Ihor Potieria: -220

Over (2.5) rounds: +158

Under (2.5) rounds: -205

How to Watch Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

TV: ABC/ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Mauricio Rua Will Win

Most MMA fans who began watching the sport in recent years will recall Mauricio Rua as an aged fighter past his prime. However, true fans recall “Shogun” Rua as an absolute world beater, demolishing everyone who stood in his path dating back to the Pride FC days. The man fought three times in one night … and won. Not to mention, he’s a former UFC Champion. Mauricio Rua has fought the ‘who’s who’ of MMA and often came out victorious. Even in his losses, he’s put on fights that are permanently etched into MMA fans’ minds.

He’s coming off 2 losses as he heads into this fight, both to formidable opponents in Paul Craig and Ovince Saint Preaux. It’s no secret that “Shogun” Rua is not the fighter that he once was. In fact, he has already announced that his MMA career is coming to a close and this will be his final fight. If that’s the case, what a way to go out: in his home country of Brazil, in front of friends, family, and lifelong fans. The best shot Rua has at winning this fight is grinding out to a decision. There’s no telling how the judges in Brazil will skew these fights, if Rua can show the judges enough work on the feet and significant control time, they may tilt a decision in his favor. Nevertheless, it’s a storybook ending for a legend of the sport and we have all been honored to witness his exhilarating career.

Why Ihor Potieria Will Win

Ihor Potieria will aim to play the heel of Mauricio Rua’s retirement party. The 26-year-old fighter out of Ukraine was reeling after his impressive knockout of Lukas Sudolski on Dana White’s Contender Series. His UFC debut in the summer of 2022 was met with an unforeseen obstacle in Nicolae Negumereanu when he was knocked out in the second round. Potieria failed to march forward and Negumuereanu’s volume striking figured to be too much. He’ll look to get back to his winning ways in this one.

Potieria stands tall for the weight class at 6’3″ and he’ll enjoy a slight height advantage against Rua. He has a solid wrestling background and is still working on his precision with his hands. He certainly possesses the power to knock his opponents out, but often lacks to do so before the final bell rings. He’ll have sheer youth and blissful ignorance on his side as he faces off against a man who has seen everything there is to see in an octagon. If Potieria can be the more explosive fighter, he should be able to compromise the chin of the veteran Rua.

Final Mauricio Rua-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick

Mauricio Rua has nothing left to prove, he’s already made his final points. The man is an MMA legend any way you slice it. Going out in front of his home fans will be a spectacle itself and everyone in the building will be on his side. One last time, I like Mauricio “Shogun” Rua to wow us all.

Final Mauricio Rua-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick: Mauricio Rua (+176)