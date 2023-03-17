We’re back with another installment of our picks and odds series for coverage of the UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Early Prelims. This next matchup will feature two fighters in the Women’s Flyweight (125lb) Division. UFC veteran Joanne Wood will be facing off against Brazil’s Luana Carolina. Check out our UFC odds series for our Wood-Carolina prediction and pick.

Joanne Wood is 15-8 as a mixed martial artist and has a UFC record of 7-8. She began her fight career in 2012 and at 37 years old with two fights remaining on her UFC contract, Wood believes these may be the last few fights for what’s been a solid career. She’s lost her last three fights, all to women who fought for the title in their following fight. She’ll look for a much-needed win to close her contract out strong. Wood stands 5’6″ and has a 65.5-inch reach.

Luana Carolina has a record of 8-3 and is 3-2 with the UFC. A Contender Series alum from 2018, Carolina has been able to beat formidable opponents in Priscila Cachoeira and Lupita Godinez, but lost her last fight in brutal KO fashion to Molly McCann via spinning elbow. She’ll look to get back on the right track in a redemption fight. Carolina stands 5’6″ and has a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 286 Odds: Joanne Wood-Luana Carolina Odds

Joanne Wood: -188

Luana Carolina: +146

Over (2.5) rounds: -370

Under (2.5) rounds: +260

How to Watch Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT (Early Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Joanne Wood Will Win

Joanne Wood has built a career on her well-rounded game and ability to cause devastating damage to her opponents in the clinch. She has a balanced striking game, and feels comfortable in top position threatening submissions. She’s solid against strikers and can impose her wrestling on a less-experienced opponent. She’s had some tough draws facing three eventual title challengers, but it goes to show the level of experience Wood has had in the octagon.

She’ll certainly be the more acclimated fighter in this one. For Joanne Wood to win, she’ll have to frustrate Carolina with her clinch work. Wood excels in knees from in-close and dirty boxing, so she’ll want to make this fight messy and threaten with takedowns. She’ll be at a big disadvantage on the feet so she should avoid striking at range with Carolina. If she can defend in the striking and get a few takedowns, she should have enough control time to win this fight.

Why Luana Carolina Will Win

Luana Carolina has displayed a varied striking game and does a good job of mixing in her kicks to all three levels. She has quick hands and throws her shots with snap, but tends to lower her guard in the striking exchanges. She got caught bad against Molly McCann, so she’ll have to be much more careful against a proven striker like Wood. Carolina will be the longer striker and does a great job of leading with her jab. If she can keep it at a striking distance, the 2-time Brazilian Muay Thai champ could win this fight.

Weight cuts have always been an issue for Carolina, so it’ll be interesting to see how she looks on the scales come Friday. She doesn’t do much work on the ground or with her wrestling, but she boasts an 82% takedown defense. It’ll be critical for her to stuff the takedowns and keep Wood at range.

Final Joanne Wood-Luana Carolina Prediction & Pick

Despite Carolina’s higher accolades in striking, Wood actually lands more significant strikes per minute and has a higher striking output. Wood will also have the advantage on the ground and can win control time if she has to. This fight favors Wood in a decision situation, but be aware of the striking from Carolina. If she can stuff the first few takedowns and break Wood’s spirit, she’ll win this fight with her kickboxing. Still, let’s go with Wood for the prediction.

Final Joanne Wood-Luana Carolina Prediction & Pick: Joanne Wood (-188)