Dana White is a sales man first and foremost. And boy is he pitching fans on the electric atmosphere they can expect Miami to bring at UFC 287 Saturday night.

The UFC president was utterly infatuated with the city’s famed vibe and energy ahead of a co-main event welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and hometown hero Jorge Masvidal. His excitement was so palpable one would assume White is about to drop everything and retire to a nice oceanfront place on South Beach where he could drink Mai Tais for days and count all his millions.

“This gate is probably going to hit $11.5 million,” White told The Pat McAfee Show Friday. “It’s the biggest gate outside of Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden in the United States. Miami is on a whole other level now. This place reminds me of what LA was 10 years ago.”

"The place is sold out for Saturday night and it's the biggest gate outside of MSG and Las Vegas in the United States"@danawhite #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GKDK8jXGdQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 7, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is the first UFC event Miami is hosting in 20 years, but judging by White’s enthusiasm fans could expect a few more in the future. Masvidal deserves ample credit for the frenzy that is expected to hit Miami-Dade Arena. His quest for UFC gold has captivated all of his fervent supporters, of which there are many. He has lost his last three bouts, but a win against grappling extraordinaire Burns could again present the 38-year-old with a chance at octagon immortality.

The urgency of this clash, for both fighters really, combined with a new and thrilling venue should make UFC 287 a must-see spectacle.

People probably didn’t even need the Dana White hype train to know that.