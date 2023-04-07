Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC is heading to Miami, Florida for a stacked PPV event UFC 287. On tap for this PPV event, we have a barn burner for a main event between two of the best middleweight contenders in the UFC with champion Alex Pereira looking to defend his title for the first time against his arch-nemeses Israel Adesanya. We look at a great middleweight matchup between Gerald Meerschaert and Joe Pyfer. Check out our UFC odds series for our Meerschaert-Pyfer prediction and pick.

Gerald Meerschaert (35-15) really showed out in his last fight against Bruno Silva. He surprised many fans out there when he was able to knock down Silva ultimately submitting him via guillotine choke. That was Meerschaert’s 27th win by submission which is more than two times as many fights as his opponent Joe Pyfer has. He will look to make it five wins out of his last six on Saturday at UFC 287.

Joe Pyfer (10-2) is coming into his second UFC fight with a ton of momentum. He is riding a three-fight unbeaten streak where he knocked out all three of his opponents inside the first round. Pyfer has the power to knock out anyone in the middleweight division and he will look to continue his streak against Meerschaert this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

UFC 287 Odds: Gerald Meerschaert-Joe Pyfer

Gerald Meerschaert: +168

Joe Pyfer: -210

Over (1.5 Rounds): +112

Under (1.5 Rounds): -142

How to Watch Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Gerald Meerschaert Will Win

Gerald Meerschaert is as tough as they come. You’re talking about a professional fighter with 52 fights and only has been finished by KO/TKO three times. He is also as opportunistic as they come, if you give him an opportunity to take a limb or snatch your neck he will finish you. Meerschaert has extensive cardio that he can just outlast the majority of his opponents and finish them as they gas out.

He will need to be worried about the power of Joe Pyfer but it’s nothing he hasn’t seen before. The experience and cardio should be enough to have Meerschaert power past the ultra-tough prospect Joe Pyfer at UFC 287.

Why Joe Pyfer Will Win

Joe Pyfer had a really tough loss due to a gruesome arm injury during his first stint on Dana White’s Contender Series. He has since won three straight with all three by devastating first-round knockouts. Pyfer has looked like a brand new fighter ever since his injury and subsequent surgery.

His takedown defense has looked a lot better ever since training with the likes of Sean Brady and the Philly boys and he’s finally starting to come into his own. If he is able to dictate the pace of this fight, pressure Meerschaert and throw some heavy leather he’s got a real shot of getting the big win at UFC 287.

Final Gerald Meerschaert-Joe Pyfer Prediction & Pick

This fight is a very big step up in competition for Joe Pyfer and for me to lay more than 2-1 as a favorite I ultimately will have to pass. I would much rather take the value of the more proven commodity against the far better and tougher opposition to snatch another limb and get the job done.

Final Gerald Meerschaert-Joe Pyfer Prediction & Pick: Gerald Meerschaert (+168)