We continue our UFC 288 odds and pick series with another prediction for this stacked card from Newark, New Jersey. Two ranked women in the Strawweight (115 lb) Division will square off in a pivotal matchup as No. 5 Marina Rodrguez faces off against No. 9 Virna Jandiroba. Which Brazilian will come out on top? Check out our UFC odds series for our Rodriguez-Jandiroba prediction and pick.

Marina Rodriguez is 16-2-2 overall and has gone 6-2-2 under the UFC. She rose quickly to the top of the division with four consecutive wins over top opponents including Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Her last fight was a main card spot against Amanda Lemos that she lost via TKO. Ranked fifth, Rodriguez will look for a big win over the veteran Jandiroba to put her back in the mix of title contention. Rodriguez stands 5’6″ and has a 65-inch reach.

Virna Jandiroba is 18-3 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 4-3 in the UFC. A former Invicta FC Champion, Jandiroba is a veteran of the sport and has traded wins and losses under the UFC banner. She’s most recently coming off a unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill in which she dominated with her wrestling. She’ll look to do the same here as she’s paired against another talented striker. Jandiroba stands 5’3″ with a 64-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Marina Rodriguez-Virna Jandiroba Odds

Marina Rodriguez: -136

Virna Jandiroba: +106

Over (2.5) rounds: -230

Under (2.5) rounds: +176

How to Watch Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Marina Rodriguez Will Win

Prior to her last fight, Marina Rodriguez was on one of the hotter runs for a woman in the UFC. She ran through talented strikers like Yan Xiaonan and Michelle Waterson-Gomez while showing her abilities to negate the grappling of a fighter like Mackenzie Dern. She was simply outmatched in power in her last loss, but that won’t be the case here against Jandiroba. Rodriguez will have the massive striking advantage in this one as the longer and quicker fighter. She uses a ton of movement in her striking stance and will be the much more active fighter. Look for Rodriguez to utilize her footwork in cutting the cage off for Jandiroba.

To win this fight, defensive wrestling should have been a huge focus for Rodriguez in her camp. She’s got the striking chops to beat Jandiroba with her hands and she’s very aware of it. However, the game plan will be clear as Rodriguez has struggled on the ground in the past. Her takedown defense is 65% but will have to be spot-on as Jadniroba will look to impose her grappling. If Rodriguez can stay on the outside and work behind her jab, she’ll have all the tools to win this fight if she can defend the takedowns.

Why Virna Jandiroba Will Win

Virna Jandiroba is one of the least flashiest fighters you’ll ever see, but her style is wildly effective and can cause a ton of problems given the right matchup. She’ll have a serious advantage here with her grappling and should look to use it as much as possible. Jandiroba has a decent defense when closing the distance, but she’ll have to be especially aggressive in breaking Rodriguez’ arm guard. If Jandiroba can make this fight physical through the clinch and on the cage, she should find to have more control in those areas. The clear path to victory for her will be scoring the takedown and working her top pressure.

To win this fight, Jandiroba will have to use her chain wrestling. She’s averaging just 2.6 takedown attempts per 15 minutes, so she should look to get those numbers up against Rodriguez. Jandiroba should look to wrestle early and wear on Rodriguez, but shouldn’t welcome a full-out sprint as Rodriguez possesses a great gas tank. If Jandiroba can find upwards of two takedowns in the first round, she’ll be the favorite on the live odds.

Final Marina Rodriguez-Virna Jandiroba Prediction & Pick

This matchup is classic grappler vs. striker and the odds makers have made it a close betting line. The result of this fight will hinge on where it takes place. If the two stand for the majority, it’s clear that Marina Rodriguez should win the fight with the faster hands and better boxing. However, if Jandiroba is able to secure takedowns easily, she’ll definitely hold Rodriguez down and win the fight purely on control time. My guess is that Rodriguez has been working on her grappling. She won’t be worried about the striking coming back her way, so look for her to use her length and sprawl hard when the takedowns come. Let’s take Rodriguez on the close line.

Final Marina Rodriguez-Virna Jandiroba Prediction & Pick: Marina Rodriguez (-136)