The UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Main Card rolls on as we give you another prediction and pick for this next bout in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. The UFC did the best job they could in salvaging this fight after Bryce Mitchell had to pull out due to injury. Undefeated Russian No. 10 Movsar Evloev will now be taking on Diego Lopes, who steps in on a weeks notice to make his UFC debut. Check out our UFC odds series for our Evloev-Lopes prediction and pick.

Movsar Evloev is undefeated at 16-0 as a professional and has won all six of his UFC contests thus far. He’s carved himself a quick path to the top of the featherweight division and has won five of his six bouts via unanimous decision. He was originally slated to face Bryce Mitchell in this spot, but will have to adjust to his new opponent after Mitchell’s sustained injury. He’ll be the massive favorite coming in and will look to stay unbeaten, hopefully earning another fight soon after. Evloev stands 5’7″ with a 72.5-inch reach.

Diego Lopes is 21-5 overall as a fighter and will be making his UFC debut on short notice in this fight. Lopes appeared on DWCS in 2021 but failed to win his bout and earn a contract. He’s been active in Lux Fight League and has been competing in Combat Jiu Jitsu, so it’ll be a missive step-up in competition for him. However, the UFC feels as though he’s ready for what could be one of the bigger upsets in recent memory. Lopes stands 5’11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Movsar Evloev-Diego Lopes Odds

Movsar Evloev: -1050

Diego Lopes: +630

Over (2.5) rounds: -112

Under (2.5) rounds: -112

How to Watch Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Movsar Evloev Will Win

Movsar Evloev will be coming into this fight with a huge discrepancy in skill and experience. He was originally preparing for 15-1 Bryce Mitchell before accepting this fight. It’ll most likely be at a catchweight to ensure Lopes makes weight, so Evloev will be full and healthy ahead of this one. The major difference here will be the wrestling experience and technicality of Evloev and his ability to drag an opponent into deep waters. While he hasn’t been able to finish an opponent in the UFC yet, he could have a golden opportunity to find a submission against the less-experienced opposition.

Evloev will win this fight behind his defensive striking and wrestling capabilities. If he manages to lock his hands at any point, it’s hard to imagine a world where Lopes stops all of his takedowns. Look for Evloev to have suffocating pressure on top as he lands critical blows in the ground-and-pound. Lopes should have some decent defense tactics with his jiu jitsu, but it’ll be no match for the wrestling of Evloev in the end.

Why Diego Lopes Will Win

Diego Lopes is already a savage for taking this fight on short notice against a killer like Evloev. He’s clearly outmatched in the grappling and has as little as a puncher’s chance in the striking. Lopes has not had the opportunity to showcase his skills in the UFC after dropping his DWCS audition. He hasn’t found too much success in another big organization, so it’s surprising to see that he was on the shortlist of names to call up. He has a good striking base and will have to be creative in order to surprise Evloev.

As the massive underdog, Lopes will have to find answers in tough spots when fighting Evloev. He’s bound to spend a significant amount of time on his back, so he should look to be aggressive in throwing up submission attempts and get up off the ground. He’s not likely to outpace the motor of Evloev, so Lopes should do everything in his power to land damaging blows as early as possible. If he can get Evloev stunned, he could have a chance to finish the job.

Final Movsar Evloev-Diego Lopes Prediction & Pick

It’s tough to think of a scenario where Diego Lopes comes in here and completes the massive upset. The reality is that Movsar Evloev has been preparing for a very tough competitor in Bryce Mitchell. He’s not happy that his fight got cancelled as he’ll be fighting a smaller name with much more at stake if he were to lose. For that reason, our prediction is that Evloev goes out there and tries to get the job done without sustaining any damage. He’s going to want to be in the cage again as soon as possible, so look for him to get the job done quickly on Saturday night.

Final Movsar Evloev-Diego Lopes Prediction & Pick: Movsar Evloev to Win in Round 1 (+290)