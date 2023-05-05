Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

As we continue on the early prelims, we have a fight in the middleweight division between Phil Hawes and Ikram Aliskerov. Hawes is desperately in need of a win meanwhile, Aliskerov is riding a 5-fight winning streak into his UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Hawes-Aliskerov prediction and pick.

Phil Hawes (12-4) is on a bit of skid with a 1-2 record in his last three fights. Hawes is not one to take easy fights and he doesn’t get an easy one this weekend either. He takes on the ultra-tough Russian prospect in Ikram Aliskerov in a must-win fight this weekend at UFC 288.

Ikram Aliskerov (13-1) has essentially ran through 12 of his 13 opponents in his professional MMA career. The only blemish on his record was a first-round knockout loss to Khamzat Chimaev. He will be looking to get his first win inside the octagon this weekend at UFC 288 against Phil Hawes.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Phil Hawes-Ikram Aliskerov Odds

Phil Hawes: +164

Ikram Aliskerov: -205

Over 1.5 Rounds: -128

Under 1.5 Round: +100

How to Watch Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

TV: UFC Fight Pass

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Phil Hawes Will Win

Phil Hawes was an accomplished Disivion I wrestler out of Iowa State and is one of the better wrestlers in the middleweight division. Somehow that hasn’t translated well into MMA but it has helped him keep the fights that he wants on the feet.

Hawes does possess a ton of power as we have seen in the Deron Winn fight. He will need to utilize that to his advantage against Aliskerov. As Aliskerov comes in range to be aggressive trying to get the fight to the mat, Hawes will need to counter with heavy strikes. If he is able to implement that type of game plan he could be in for his 9th professional knockout.

Why Ikram Aliskerov Will Win

Ikram Aliskerov is a top rated prospect from Russia and you know what you get from most fighters from Russia, a heavy dose of grappling. That is Aliskerov’s bread and butter and his entries and chain wrestling are something to behold. Once he gets his opponent to the mat he beats his opponents with heavy ground and pound until the submission is there for the taking.

Aliskerov isn’t a fish out of water when on the feet as his striking is definitely serviceable to keep himself out of danger against Hawes just to get in around his waist for a takedown. As long as Aliskerov doesn’t get clipped there is a very good chance we see him get the late finish as Hawes fades down the stretch.

Final Phil Hawes-Ikram Aliskerov Prediction & Pick

Phil Hawes has the tools to be an elite fighter in the middleweight division but he just can’t put it all together. He gets an extremely unforgiving matchup against Aliskerov who can push a pace that Hawes will not be able to keep up with. Ultimately, Hawes will be swinging hard in the early going until he gets taken down and subbed within the first two rounds.

Final Phil Hawes-Ikram Aliskerov Prediction & Pick: Ikram Aliskerov (-205) Under 1.5 Rounds (+100)