The stage is finally set for UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana as 22 fighters took to the scales ahead of their respective bouts to weigh-in Friday morning. The action kicks off live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and will be featured on ESPN/ESPN+ with the Main Card on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC 289 predictions and picks.

The Main Event is set to feature Women's MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes as she defends her Bantamweight Championship. In what was supposed to be a trilogy fight against Julianna Pena, and injury on Pena's side forced a change of plans as Irene Aldana gets her shot at the belt. Ranked No. 5, Aldana comes in at 7-4 in the UFC and is hitting her peak as a fighter. She presents a unique challenge to Amanda Nunes and will be extremely hungry to become the fourth active Mexican Champion in the UFC. Nunes, on the other hand, will look to further cement her GOAT status with another dominating win.

The Co-Main Event is set to feature the fight everyone's been waiting for – No. 1 Contender Charles Oliveira will face off against No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush seeking his ninth straight win. The winner of this fight has already been promised a shot at Islam Makhachev's 155 lb title, so the stakes couldn't be higher for the three-round war. Oliveira is as motivated as ever in trying to regain his title and Dariush believes he's levels above his opponent. Don't miss a second of the action during a stacked card! Check out our UFC news for our UFC 289 weigh-in results and reaction.

Our title challenger is first to the scale! ⚖️@IreneAldana_ in at 135lbs for tomorrow's #UFC289 main event pic.twitter.com/fLWJlgqZPm — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2023

The Lioness locks it in!!@Amanda_Leoa makes our #UFC289 main event official at 135lbs 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Gf4miBNs8K — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2023

Our lightweight co-main is OFFICIAL!@BeneilDariush hits the scale at 156lbs for #UFC289 tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/2Aia5hK7SQ — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2023

Weigh-In Reaction

The fighters weighed-in at the fighter hotel in Vancouver to which they had the allotted two-hour window to make weight ahead of their respective bouts. Irene Aldana was first to the scale and had to make 135 for the first time since 2020. While she's been active, a number of cancellations and catchweight bouts have helped her on the scales. Nevertheless, she made weight cleanly and will be eager to rehydrate. Amanda Nunes weighed in shortly after and looked to be in great shape. She looked leaner than in the past and may have improved her cardio heading into this one. It should be an exciting Main Event between two great athletes.

Charles Oliveira has admitted that this was a tough training camp and a tough weight cut for him. On Friday morning, however, he looked great on the scales and rocked his signature sunglasses with a smile as he made weight. He looks to be healthy and very resilient ahead of this fight, a sign he'll be laser-focused come Saturday. Beneil Dariush made the Co-Main official by making weight, a battle he's had trouble with in the past. He let out a huge sign of relief and assured fans the fight they'll all be dying to see.

There were no hiccups on the scales this week as all 22 fighters made weight ahead of their bouts. Blake Bilder weighed in early and looked shredded on the scales. Diana Belbita, Kyle Nelson, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Miranda Maverick all weighed in shortly after, making weight easily and looking confident doing so. Nate Landwehr looked supremely confident ahead of his bout. Eryk Anders looked less comfortable on the scales, but made weight nonetheless. Chris Curtis and Mike Malott both followed immediately after, sporting phenomenal physiques ahead of their fights.

Aiemann Zahabi looked decent on the scales, dispelling any rumors that he may have trouble making weight. Stephen Erceg also made weight ahead of his UFC debut, making for an exciting fight between him and David Dvorak. Marc-Andre Barriault looked massive on the scales and will look to bring the heat in his fight with Anders. Nassourdine Imavov also looked lean and will have to keep his cardio high in a track meet against Chris Curtis. Adam Fugitt rounded out the weigh-ins and made weight easily within the time window. All in all, it's great to see everyone making weight and it should make for an action-packed Saturday night from Vancouver!

Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 10:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. PT )

(C) Amanda Nunes (135) vs. (135) #5 Irene Aldana

#1 Charles Oliveira (154) vs. (156) #4 Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott (169.5) vs. (170.75) Adam Fugitt

#13 Dan Ige (145.5) vs. (144.25) Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. (184.75) Eryk Anders

Prelims ( 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT )

#12 Nassourdine Imavov (185.5) vs. (185.25) #14 Chris Curtis

#15 Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. (125.25) Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi (135.75) vs. (135.5) Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson (145) vs. (145.5) Blake Bilder

Early Prelims ( 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT )

#10 David Dvorak (125.5) vs. (125.5) Stephen Erceg

Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. (115.5) Maria Oliveira