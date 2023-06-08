Beneil Dariush is even more confident he becomes lightweight champion after having watched UFC 284.

Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title for the first time after a razor-thin unanimous decision win over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in March.

However, it was a lot closer than many expected with many in the combat sports world feeling that Volkanovski was the more deserving winner on the night.

While Volkanovski's stocks went through the roof — especially given the size disadvantage he had — many observers also feel Makhachev is more beatable than he seemed prior to the fight.

That includes Dariush who feels he can do better than Volkanovski did against the Dagestan native.

“Watching that fight, I really believe I can beat this guy,” Dariush told Shak MMA. “I believe I have the skillset to beat him. I have the wrestling, I have the jiu-jitsu, I have the striking. And then watching him fight Volkanovski and watching him struggle in a lot of situations where not only do I think I can do what Volkanovski did, but I can do even better — it just gives me a lot of confidence.

“Lord willing, I overcome Charles on Saturday and then I look forward to face Makhachev.”

As mentioned by Beneil Dariush, he first needs to get past Charles Oliveira who he faces in the UFC 289 co-main event Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

A win would make it nine in a row for the American, who is all but guaranteed the next crack at the title.