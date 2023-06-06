Charles Oliveira battles Beneil Dariush in what is essentially a lightweight title eliminator in the co-main event of UFC 289 on Saturday night in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Will Oliveira bounce back and return to the win column in a big way to get another crack at becoming lightweight champion again? Or will Dariush inflict another defeat on the Brazilian and make it an impressive nine wins in a row to receive his first-ever 155-pound title shot? It's certainly a tough fight to call, but that's what makes it arguably the most anticipated matchup on the card.

So who are the fighters predicting to come out on top in this lightweight contest? Here's a look at some of the most prominent MMA names and who they're predicting to win between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.

Which fighters are predicting Charles Oliveira to win?

Quite a few fighters are picking Oliveira to win and among them include the last fighter to defeat Dariush in Alexander Hernandez. Most interestingly, however, Dustin Poirier believes Oliveira will come out on top if he fights the same way he did against him.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier:

“I think if he fights like he was in those fights, when he fought me, when he fought Justin [Gaethje], I think he beats Beneil.”

That said, if Oliveira fights like how he did against Islam Makhachev, Poirier can see Dariush winning too: “But if he goes in there second guessing himself or fighting like he did against Islam, Beneil is going to beat him. It’s a coin toss to me, it just depends what Charles shows up.”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz:

“I will pick Charles Oliveira but I don't know how he's going to beat him.”

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes:

“I'm going Oliveira. I think he has more weapons, more options. We know he can strike and I think he's slightly better on the ground.”

UFC featherweight Alexander Hernandez:

“Man, so, so hard to call that fight. I'm going to lean towards Oliveira.”

UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo

“I'm going to go with Oliveira. Throughout his career, he was kind of hit or miss and then he went on that long run. I know he's been killing it since he's been a father as well. Dariush is a stud, that's a great fight but I'm going with Oliveira.”

Which fighters are predicting Beneil Dariush to win?

While many are going for Oliveira, there are still quite a few who believe Dariush will get the job done. That includes a number of his fellow ranked lightweights.

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje:

“Beneil's not going to be scared of the ground game. He creates and causes a lot of damage and if Oliveira goes down, he'll be unafraid to follow him to the ground just like [Islam] Makhachev did and he submitted him after, so that's a scenario I think could happen.”

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler:

“Man, two guys who are absolute studs. Obviously, Beneil has been on a run here. Charles needs to come back and continue to stake his claim as one of the most dominant lightweights that we've seen in the recent history. Beneil Dariush (has) always been the guy on the outside of the bubble. Can he break into getting that title shot?

“From an actual prediction, that's a tough one. Can Charles Oliveira stop the onslaught that is Beneil Dariush? And both guys are very well-versed in grappling and wrestling exchanges. I think it turns into a knockdown, drag-out slugfest. I think Beneil Dariush might actually have the edge in that one, but it's honestly too close to call. The fans will be the beneficiary of that one.”

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith:

“I'd really give it to Beneil. I think he's the better grappler. I think Charles is probably a better finisher and obviously, he's holding the record for the most submission finishes, but I think overall Beneil's a better grappler, he's a better jiu-jitsu guy. I think he positionally will just stay safe and he's got crazy power in his hands and Charles Oliveira gets hit a lot. I'm going with Benny.”

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot:

“Beneil doesn’t care if it’s a stand-up fight or a ground fight. In our fight, he proved that his wrestling is at a very high level and a very hard punch. The level of his jiu-jitsu is also known to everyone – he is a former world champion. So he will emerge victorious from the Octagon, there is no doubt.”

UFC lightweight contender Diego Carlos Ferreira:

“Beneil beat me, the guy is freaking durable. I think I'll go Beneil. I like Oliveira, I like his style but Beneil, he needs his time, he deserves to be there and I'm going with him.”