The time has finally come for UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez as 26 fighters took to the scales to weigh in for their upcoming fights from Las Vegas, Nevada. International Fight Week will be capping off in a big way from the fight capital of the world as UFC fans are in for two title fights! Check out our UFC news for our UFC 290 weigh-in results and reaction.

The Main Event is set to feature Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski return to his home weight class to unify his title against now Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez. Rodriguez captured the title against Josh Emmett during his previous fight and will now look to unify the belt and bring Mexicao another UFC Championship. Volkanovski has other plans, however, and will look to further cement himself as an MMA GOAT with a win over Rodriguez. The Co-Main Event features Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno defending his belt against No. 2 contender Alexandre Pantoja. The two have fought before and will be completely new versions of themselves with the stakes as high as ever.

First to the scale for weigh-ins! Featherweight champ @AlexVolkanovski in at 144.5lbs for #UFC290 tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/peBFpsZlxK — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2023

Just like that our main event is OFFICIAL! Interim champ @PanteraUFC hits the scale at 145lbs for our #UFC290 headliner pic.twitter.com/oFQZPwKGGD — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2023

The challenger makes championship weight!@PantojaMMA in at 125lbs for tomorrow's flyweight title fight ⚖️ #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/sawToquDND — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2023

Two title fights, BOTH official for tomorrow night!!@TheAssassinBaby in at 125lbs to defend his flyweight title at #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/y0B51GWcki — UFC (@ufc) July 7, 2023

Weigh-In Reaction

The fighters weighed-in at 9:00 a.m. local time in Las Vegas to which they had the standard two-hour window to make weight for their respective bouts. Alexander Volkanovski was first to the scales and in true championship form, came in at 0.5 pounds under the weight limit. He looked very lean on the scales and less dehydrated than usual, a promising sign that he's in top shape. Yair Rodriguez was the third man up and looked phenomenal. He's absolutely shredded and will be a long opponent for Volk to deal with. These two should make for a fascinating stylistic matchup.

Alexandre Pantoja weighed in second and looked to have a smooth weight cut. He doesn't cut a ton of weight but looks shredded when doing so. Brandon Moreno completed the co-main event by making weight and looking the same as he always does. While Pantoja may be the fitter athlete, Moreno has all the skills in his hands and movement.

Cameron Saaiman looked a tad bigger this time around while making weight, a promising sign that the prospect is beginning to put on muscle. Robbie Lawler also made weight comfortably and will be doing so for the final time in his UFC career. Dricus Du Plessis was next to the scales and looked absolutely shredded per usual. He's got a massive frame for the division and could be a problem in the clinch against Robert Whittaker. Whittaker weighed in shortly after and looked every bit of shredded himself.

Jimmy Crute looked to be in exceptionally good shape ahead of his fight. Alonzo Menifield made weight comfortably and will confirm another banger of a rematch between the two. Yazmin Jauregui and Denise Gomes both made their bout official by making weight. Vitor Petrino looked massive on the scales ahead of his bout, while Dan Hooker looked to be a slightly skinnier version of himself. Bo Nickal also made weight and will come in as the largest betting favorite in UFC history.

Brandon Royal made weight at 125 to become the replacement fighter for the Co-Main event. Jalin Turner missed weight by two pounds and will have to forfeit 20% of his fight purse. Other than a few hiccups, We should see an incredible fight card from Vegas that should bring some surprising results!

UFC 290 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

(C) Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. (145) (C) Yair Rodriguez

(C) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. (125) #2 Alexandre Pantoja

#2 Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. (186) #5 Dricus Du Plessis

#11 Jalin Turner (158*) vs. (155.5) #12 Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal (186) vs. (185.5) Val Woodburn

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Robbie Lawler (170.5) vs. (171) Niko Price

Tatsuro Taira (130) vs. (129) Edgar Chairez

*130-pound catchweight*

Yazmin Jauregui (115.5) vs. (115,5) Denise Gomes

#14 Jimmy Crute (205) vs. (205.5) Alonzo Menifield

Early Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

Vitor Petrino (206) vs. (206) Marcin Prachnio

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. (135) Terrence Mitchell

Shannon Ross (126) vs. (126) Jesus Aguilar

Kamuela Kirk (155.5) vs. (156) Esteban Ribovics