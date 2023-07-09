The UFC handed their UFC 290 bonuses to Dricus Du Plessis and Denise Gomes who won $50,000 bonuses for their performance of the night. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja also won Fight of the Night and each received a $50,000 bonus.

#UFC290 Performance of the Night: Gomes, du Plessis Fight of the Night: Moreno vs Pantoja — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 9, 2023

Du Plessis, a former KSW and EFC champion, was looking to make a statement in his fight against Robert Whittaker. That is exactly what he did by knocking out the former middleweight champion in the second round securing his title shot against the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia in September.

BOOK THE TITLE SHOT @DricusduPlessis finishes Rob Whittaker in the second at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/8rArC8mdRX — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Gomes pulled off a stunning upset victory over Yazmin Jauregui in a wild strawweight matchup. Gomes secured the win with a flurry of punches that sent Jauregui crashing to the canvas in the very first round, securing the knockout in a record-setting 20 seconds. The win was a huge upset for Gomes and puts her in a prime position to make a jump in the strawweight rankings.

The fastest finish in strawweight HISTORY Denise Gomes just made a statement at #UFC290! pic.twitter.com/OW6u14pkKv — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2023

Moreno and Pantoja put on a thrilling fight that went the distance. The two fighters had previously fought twice, with Pantoja winning both fights. However, Moreno was able to get the win in their third meeting, showing off his impressive striking and grappling skills. The win was a huge one for Moreno, who is now in line for a shot at the flyweight title

Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Moreno via split decision pic.twitter.com/cyZ9LjOk9L — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 9, 2023

With their impressive performances at UFC 290, Du Plessis, Gomes, Moreno, and Pantoja have all cemented their status as top fighters in their respective divisions. Du Plessis will be fighting for the middleweight title at UFC 293, while Gomes will look to build on her upset victory and hopefully get a ranked competitor next. It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with the new flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja as there are a ton of names at the top of the division that would be a good challenge for him.

UFC 290 was a night of exciting fights and impressive performances. The $50,000 bonuses awarded to Du Plessis, Gomes, Moreno, and Pantoja were well-deserved and a reminder of the talent and skill on display in the octagon.