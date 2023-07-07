UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez continues on the prelims going with a fight in the welterweight division between Jack Della Maddalena and Josiah Harrell. Della Maddalena is coming off four straight first-round finishes in the start of his UFC career meanwhile, short-notice newcomer Harrell is taking this fight on day's notice at a perfect 7-0. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Della Maddalena-Harrell prediction and pick.

Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) was originally slated to face off against Sean Brady who would have been his first-ranked opponent but unfortunately, Brady had to withdraw due to contracting a Staph infection which has hospitalized him. The top welterweight prospect will now face off against short-notice newcomer Josiah Harrell this weekend at UFC 290.

Josiah Harrell (7-0) has spent most of his time over in the LFA and CFFC promotions while racking up seven straight wins with all seven coming inside the distance. This is a pretty big step up in competition in less than a week's notice but Harrell will certainly put on a fight for the fans one way or another come Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Jack Della Maddalena-Josiah Harrell Odds

Jack Della Maddalena: -1050

Josiah Harrell: +630

Over 1.5 Rounds: +205

Under 1.5 Rounds: -280

How to Watch Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jack Della Maddalena Will Win

Jack Della Maddalena has been absolutely wrecking everyone that the UFC has thrown his way in his short time in the UFC. He has some best boxing in the entire welterweight division and his power is next level as he recorded a knockdown in each of his first four fights with three of them resulting in a knockout and the fourth resulting in a club and sub finish.

He gets to take on a fairly unknown newcomer in Josiah Harrell after his original opponent Sean Brady had to pull out due to injury. Harrell got famous for his last fight where he slammed his opponent through the cage door but that is where it ends. Della Maddalena will need to defend some takedowns here but should be able to punish Harrell on the feet if he is able to keep it there.

Why Josiah Harrell Will Win

Josiah Harrell is taking this short-notice fight on less than a week's notice and it is by far his stiffest competition to date. He fights out of Ohio and trains with UFC veteran Matt Brown who has been praising him during the lead-up to this fight. Harrell is a tough fighter that always hangs in there and normally utilizes his wrestling and ground and pound to get the job done against his opposition.

That would be his best path to victory against Della Maddalena. Harrell will need to be able to mix things up on the feet and shoot for those double-leg takedowns and keep him on the mat. It may be a long night at the office if he is not able to do this nonetheless.

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Josiah Harrell Prediction & Pick

This is a very rough debut fight for Josiah Harrell but sometimes you have to sacrifice your undefeated record just to get that call up to the UFC. Harrell could make it tough on Della Maddalena if he is able to take him down and utilize his ground and pound but that is much easier said than done. Ultimately, Della Maddalena will defend the takedowns of Harrell who will gas out over time and he will then knock him out making it five finishes in as many fights.

Final Jack Della Maddalena-Josiah Harrell Prediction & Pick: Jack Della Maddalena Wins In Round 1 (-195), Under 1.5 Rounds (-280)