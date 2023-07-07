We're back with another prediction and pick for UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez as the Main Card action continues to roll on. This next bout is set to take place in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division between two ranked contenders. No. 11 ranked Jalin Turner will take on No. 12 Dan Hooker as both men look to break into the top-10. Check out our UFC odds series for our Turner-Hooker prediction and pick.

Jalin Turner is 13-6 as a professional fighter and has gone 6-3 since joining the UFC in 2018. After a rocky start to his career and movement between weight classes, Turner finds his home at Lightweight as one of the longest fighters in the division. He reeled off five consecutive wins until he was stopped by Mateusz Gamrot in his last fight. This matchup with Dan Hooker feel through once before, so Turner will be excited to finally step in the cage against him. Turner stands 6'3″ with a 77-inch reach.

Dan Hooker is 22-12 as a professional fighter and has gone 12-8 in his time with the UFC. After starting his stint at 3-3, Hooker went on a terrorizing run that saw him win seven of his next eight bouts. He rose quickly to the top rankings and faced Dustin Poirier in an absolute war that saw him lose the unanimous decision. Hookers gone 2-3 since then to top-level competition and was able to notch an impressive win over Claudio Puelles in his last fight. Hooker stands 6'0″with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Jalin Turner-Dan Hooker Odds

Jalin Turner: -290

Dan Hooker: +215

Over (1.5) rounds: -120

Under (1.5) rounds: -106

How to Watch Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jalin Turner Will Win

Jalin Turner has faced some of the top-flight competition of the Lightweight Division and handled himself well. His biggest advantage each time out is his massive length for the weight class and his ability to control the striking distance. He uses his kicks well and can snap them to all three levels. Turner leads with a stiff jab and can slowly weather his opponents if he's able to connect with it consistently. Turner's greatest strength of late has been his slick jiu jitsu and ability to finish fights with the submission. His long limbs allow him to sink in chokes quickly and control his opponents with his leg guard.

Turner came back down to Earth in his last fight against Mateusz Gamrot as he wasn't able to stop the offensive wrestling of his opponent. Turner's shortcomings come in staying on his feet, so it'll be a constant area of focus for him moving forward. If Turner can avoid being stuck on the bottom, he should have the advantage on the feet against the questionable chin of Hooker. On the ground, Turner should look to chase a submission only if it comes from top position. Otherwise, he'll want to stuff any takedown attempts from Hooker in the later rounds.

Why Dan Hooker Will Win

Dan Hooker has a great kickboxing skill set and has shown time again that he's as game as they come. The peak of his performance came out in his classic against Dustin Poirier. Since, however, Hooker hasn't been as consistent and has shown that his chin may be weathered after all the wars. Nevertheless, he looked great in his last bout against Claudio Puelles and sealed the deal with a body kick. He looked like his old self in that fight and fought with a controlled aggression. It'll take a similar performance for him to pull this win out as the underdog.

Dan Hooker will want to keep his arm guard up in this one and avoiding looping hooks from Turner. He's let hooks slip through his guard before, so it'll be vital for him to stay disciplined defensively. While Hooker doesn't seek the takedown often, he could see himself resorting to it if he can't find the striking range. If he's able to keep Turner down and win on control time, it could prove to be effective for him in the second and third rounds.

Final Jalin Turner-Dan Hooker Prediction & Pick

Jalin Turner will be dangerous right out the gate and if Dan Hooker starts slow like he has in previous fights, we could see a quick finish from the betting favorite. Hooker will have a heightened sense of focus with this being a Volkanovski fight week as well. If he comes out methodically like he did against Puelles, he could give himself a chance by dragging this fight into deep waters. Turner, however, matches up very well against the length of Hooker and will neutralize the striking range. If Hooker starts to tire at any point, it could open up a submission opportunity for Turner. For the prediction, let's go with Jalin Turner to finish this evenly matched fight.

Final Jalin Turner-Dan Hooker Prediction & Pick: Jalin Turner (-290); Wins by Submission (+250)