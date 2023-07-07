UFC 290 continues to roll on as we bring you coverage of the Preliminary bouts on ABC and ESPN. This next fight takes place in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division. No. 14 ranked Jimmy Crute will square off against “Atomic” Alonzo Menifield in a rematch as their first meeting was ruled a Draw. Check out our UFC odds series for our Crute-Menifield prediction and pick.

Jimmy Crute is 12-3-1 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 4-3-1 in his bouts with the UFC. Prior to his last fight, Crute had his back against the wall with two consecutive KO losses. He was able to bounce back in a big way by turning in a solid performance against Menifield. While many thought Crute had the edge on the scorecards, the “Draw” ruling opened the window for a rematch between the two. Crute stands 6'2″ with a 74-inch reach.

Alonzo Menifield is 13-3-1 in his fighting career and has gone 6-3-1 since joining the UFC. He appeared twice on DWCS and won both his bouts. Since, Menifield has grown with each fight and has been able to round-out his game as a complete martial artist. Prior to his last fight, Menifield notched two consecutive TKO victories and will be hoping to finish the job this second time around against Crute. Menifield stands 6'0″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Jimmy Crute-Alonzo Menifield Odds

Jimmy Crute: -122

Alonzo Menifield: -104

Over (1.5) rounds: -112

Under (1.5) rounds: -112

How to Watch Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jimmy Crute Will Win

Jimmy Crute looked to be in much better fighting shape in his last meeting with Alonzo Menifield. He's had to recently recover from a leg injury and didn't have much luck bouncing back against now-champion Jamahal Hill. Crute has, however, faced the tougher competition in the UFC and will be the more skilled fighter on the ground in this one. During their last fight, Crute was caught a number of times with Menifield's power punches and looked to be in danger. It was his wrestling that saved him and earned him the edge in control time on the scorecards. Although Menifield has solid takedown defense, Crute is confident in his abilities to get him down once again.

To win this fight, Crute will have to avoid trading in a phone booth and not let Menifield get clean shots on him. He was winning the previous fight otherwise, but it was Menifield who landed the more devastating blows. Crute should go back to the grappling and look to get Menifield on the ground. He's got the better gas tank, so wearing his opponent out on the ground could prove to be beneficial in this case. If Crute can spend most of this fight on top, he should be able to get the win.

Why Alonzo Menifield Will Win

Alonzo Menifield has always been known for his massive build and scary power behind his punches. He caught Crute clean a number of times in their last fight and had several chances to finish the fight with ground-and-pound. While Menifield boasts an impressive 75% takedown defense, Crute was able to land on him and make him uncomfortable on the ground. Menifield will have to be mindful of the takedowns and keep this fight standing. If he can keep it on the feet, he could have an edge with his newly-refined striking and distance control.

Menifield will have a big power advantage in this one, but he shouldn't look to over-extend against a solid submission artist like Crute. He should look to keep his strikes crisp and focus on volume rather than power. If Menifield could successfully conserve his energy into the later rounds, he could be the one pressing the action as the fight heads towards the scorecards. Look for him to be measured in controlling the distance. In close, Menifield could be the more aggressive guy with his quick hooks and overhands.

Final Jimmy Crute-Alonzo Menifield Prediction & Pick

The odds makers are making this as close to a pick 'em as they can while giving a slight edge to Jimmy Crute. Many thought Alonzo Menifield was winning the fight before losing a point on a penalty. Both guys are evenly matched on the feet. While Crute is more comfortable on the ground, Menifield will once again be a burden to bring down. This fight is very close, but we'll give the slight edge to Alonzo Menifield. Instead of flipping a coin, a safe pick would be for the fight not to go the distance. Both fighters will be wary of leaving it up to a judges' decision so expect them to be going for the finish.

Final Jimmy Crute-Alonzo Menifield Prediction & Pick: Alonzo Menifield (-104); Fight Will Not Go the Distance (-370)