Derrick Lewis had the night of his life after taking down his UFC 291 opponent Marcos Rogerio de Lima in incredible fashion.

The heavyweight mixed martial artist needed just 33 seconds to beat de Lima after his flying knee to start the fight sent his opponent to the canvas. Lewis then took the opportunity to send a flurry of shots to de Lima's head before the referee stopped the fight with 4:27 still remaining in the first round.

DERRICK LEWIS TKOs ROGERIO DE LIMA IN 33 SECONDS 😱pic.twitter.com/rlORNaPn5q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2023

While that is already an epic highlight on its own, what took over the internet was Derrick Lewis' celebration after his dominant first-round TKO. In a rather surprising turn that sent the UFC 291 crowd laughing, Lewis took off his shorts and did a crotch chop before jumping on the railings to the cheers of entertained fans.

The 38-year-old fighter admitted he didn't plan to remove his shorts at first, but it just happened since he's too ecstatic with his win.

Speaking in the octagon after his victory, Derrick Lewis–who was the underdog in the fight–also shared that he only came up with the idea of opening the fight with a flying knee at that moment. Lucky for him it landed on Marcos Rogerio de Lima and paved the way for his dominant showing.

“I just thought I'd throw some bulls**t and see if it lands,” Lewis said of the flying knee, per MMA Fighting. “It's been a long time coming. I've been wanting to hit motherf**kers for two years. I finally hit somebody.”

Sure enough, it's a fight that Lewis will remember for a long time, if not forever. MMA fans surely won't forget it any time soon.