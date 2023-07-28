UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje continues on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Lewis is coming off three-straight losses for the first time in his UFC career meanwhile, Lima is coming off back-to-back wins and has won four out of his last five fights coming into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lewis-de Lima prediction and pick.

Derrick Lewis (26-11) looks like he has lost a step with three consecutive defeats. While on paper it's never great to lose three fights in a row but the level of competition that he's lost to is only the elite of the elite. He takes on fellow striker Marcos Rogerio de Lima who's been streaking as of late but will be taking a considerable step up in competition. Lewis will be looking to right his wrongs and finally get back into the win column this weekend at UFC 291.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-8-1) has really looked like a completely different fighter as of late. He is coming off back-to-back wins and has won four out of his last five fights. De Lima will be looking for the biggest win of his career and a chance to crack the top 15 rankings in the heavyweight division when he takes on Derrick Lewis this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 291 Odds: Derrick Lewis-Marcos Rogerio de Lima Odds

Derrick Lewis: +184

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: -230

Over 1.5 Rounds: +158

Under 1.5 Rounds: -205

How to Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Derrick Lewis Will Win

Lewis is a knockout artist with 21 of his 26 wins coming by way of KO/TKO. He has a devastating right hand that he has used to put away some of the best heavyweights in the world, including Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, and Curtis Blaydes. De Lima is a dangerous striker as well, but he is not as powerful as Lewis with 13 knockouts to his credit but only one in his last five fights, but he.

In addition to his power, Lewis has a significant advantage in reach. He has a 79-inch reach, while de Lima only has a 75-inch reach. This will give Lewis the ability to keep de Lima at bay and land his punches from a distance. De Lima does have some advantages in this fight. He is a better wrestler than Lewis, and he has a more diverse striking arsenal. However, Lewis's power and reach are too much for de Lima to overcome.

Why Marcos Rogerio de Lima Will Win

Marcos Rogerio de Lima has added some new wrinkles to his game. De Lima has a high takedown success rate, taking his opponents down on 47% of his attempts. Seeing as Lewis has struggled with takedown artists in the past, it would be wise for de Lima to utilize his newfound grappling to his advantage in this fight.

Recent form: While both fighters have had mixed results in their recent fights, Rogerio de Lima has won four of his last five fights, including a unanimous decision victory over Waldo Cortes-Acosta in his most recent fight. Lewis, on the other hand, has lost his last three fights and has looked somewhat sluggish in his recent performances. If de Lima recent resurgence and Lewis' struggles continue then we could see a passing of the torch so to speak.

Final Derrick Lewis-Marcos Rogerio de Lima Prediction & Pick

Derrick Lewis will always be a dangerous opposition no matter who is standing across the octagon for him. When you think Lewis is done, he just comes out of nowhere with his patented come-from-behind knockout wins. De Lima looks like he can contend with Lewis on the feet seeing as he's only been knocked out once in his career and never been knocked out in his UFC career. De Lima also has above-average grappling that he can use to take down Lewis and punish him there. At this stage of their careers, de Lima seems more equipped to keep his winning ways going than Lewis is at righting the ship. Ultimately, things get dicey on the feet early in the fight but as the fight progresses de Lima will able to take the fight to the mat which is where he will finish Lewis and finally get that ranking next to his name

Final Derrick Lewis-Marcos Rogerio de Lima Prediction & Pick: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-230), Under 1.5 Rounds (-205)