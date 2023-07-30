Justin Gaethje has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor.

Gaethje is coming off a second-round knockout win over Dustin Poirier to win the BMF title in the UFC 291 headliner last night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Soon after, “The Highlight” was called out by McGregor on social media who stated he would slap him around and that if Gaethje really wanted a fight with him, he'd have to call for it.

Going from Gaethje's post-fight comments, that really doesn't look like happening as the American would even go as far as accusing McGregor of being on steroids.

“I think he's turned me down six times and usually, you have to lose to fight him so I don't know what's going on,” Gaethje said at the UFC 291 post-fight press conference of McGregor's callout (via ClutchPoints). “I like to fight MMA. I like to fight big fights, I like exciting things. I'm not gonna fight someone on steroids, I've never taken steroids in my life, never will. Maybe when I'm retired, I might.

“But I've never taken steroids and I don't wanna fight someone that's cheating. I probably shouldn't say that if I want the fight, but it's the truth.”

Gaethje's accusation is seemingly that McGregor started using steroids once he left the USADA drug testing pool two years ago after he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

He's not alone in thinking that as the general belief is that is one of the major reasons why the Irishman is still yet to enter the drug testing pool for what was supposed to be his UFC comeback against Michael Chandler.

For now, however, it looks like Justin Gaethje's focus is solely on the UFC lightweight title.