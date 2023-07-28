The UFC 291 Prelims will wrap up with a prediction and pick for our Featured Prelim of the night, coming in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. Brazil's newest prospect Gabriel Bonfim will meet Trevin Giles as both men try for the rankings. Don't miss this bout as the Main Card follows immediately after! Check out our UFC odds series for our Bonfim-Giles prediction and pick.

Gabriel Bonfim is undefeated at 14-0 as a fighter and comes in off a stellar win over Mounir Lazzez in his debut fight. Bonfim made waves by finishing his Contender Series fight by Von Flue Choke and proceeded to impress even more with his dismantling of Mounir Lazzez. He's levels above a typical UFC newcomer and is ready to show an even more improved skill set. Bonfim stands 6'1″ with a 72.5-inch reach.

Trevin Giles is 16-4 as a professional fighter and has gone 7-4 since joining the UFC. Starting his UFC stint in Middleweight, Giles has done a decent job staying relevant with his crisp striking and has gone 2-1 since moving down a weight class.. He's 3-2 in his last five fights and will be riding a two-fight winning streak heading into this one. Giles stands 6'0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 291 Odds: Gabriel Bonfim-Trevin Giles Odds

Gabriel Bonfim: -370

Trevin Giles: +265

Over (1.5) rounds: +108

Under (1.5) rounds: -136

How to Watch Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Gabriel Bonfim Will Win

Gabriel Bonfim and his brother, Ismael, both came in as UFC-ready prospects, but no one could have forecasted how well they'd do in their first few fights. At just 25 years old, Gabriel Bonfim fights far beyond his years and doesn't look the part of making just his second walk in the UFC. He's an extremely technical striker and throws with bad intentions. He doesn't over-extend himself and keeps his punches tight within the pocket. He's also very active with his leg kicks and can do some serious damage to the mobility of Giles if he decides to attack.

To win this fight, Bonfim will have to be mindful of the shots coming back his way and focus on tightening up his defense. Otherwise, Bonfim seems to be the better striking and could have the slightest edge in the jiu-jitsu as well. Giles is a competent wrestler, but look for Bonfim to use his scrambling transitions to take the back and land in a good spot. At this kind of price, it's best to ride with Bonfim as he continues to evolve as a fighter with each bout.

Why Trevin Giles Will Win

Trevin Giles is no stranger to this kind of spot, but he's reached a new level of comfort inside the octagon since moving down to Welterweight. Typically undersized at Middleweight, Giles' frame looks much better at welterweight and he'll actually have a slight reach advantage over his opponent. He's a very slick boxer and flashes some lightning quick hands. He doesn't throw with a ton of power, but he can usually get the job done by pouring the punches on later in the fight. His chin's been tested in the past, so he'll want to avoid any clean shots from Bonfim and his power.

To win this fight, Giles will have stay composed when throwing strikes in the pocket and use his defensive wrestling in the grappling exchanges. Bonfim is ultra-aggressive and will look to push the action right away. Giles will need to come up with some answers in a hurry, but he should look to vary his striking and keep Bonfim guessing as he marches towards him. On the ground, Giles will have to stuff the takedowns and hope that Bonfim's cardio can wear out by the third round.

Final Gabriel Bonfim-Trevin Giles Prediction & Pick

Trevin Giles looks like he's coming into his own in the Welterweight Division. He's having an easier time gauging distance and his striking could become a problem if Bonfim doesn't realize it right away. However, Gabriel Bonfim just looks too ready for this kind of spot. He made his debut and shocked the MMA world with how polished of a prospect he already was. Now, he's bound to come in even more evolved and we should see some new wrinkles to his game. For the prediction, we'll go with Gabriel Bonfim to get the win as the sizable favorite. Since there's not much value in his betting line, let's look towards a finishing prop as he tries to get his 12th win by submission.

Final Gabriel Bonfim-Trevin Giles Prediction & Pick: Gabriel Bonfim (-370); Wins by Submission (+125)