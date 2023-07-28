UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje continues on the prelims with a fight in the welterweight division between Jake Matthews and Darrius Flowers. Matthews is coming off a disappointing loss in his last fight meanwhile, Flowers won his Contender Series fight and is making his UFC debut in less than two weeks' notice. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Matthews-Flowers prediction and pick.

Jake Matthews (18-6) has alternated wins in losses over the last two years with just one win in three fights during that span. He was originally scheduled to fight Miguel Baeza who most recently withdrew due to injury and now he is taking on Contender Series alumni Darrius Flowers on less than two weeks' notice.

Darrius Flowers (12-5-1) got signed off the Contender Series after a big slam of Amiran Gogoladze which resulted in a shoulder separation. Flowers isn't a household name but he is a young and powerful fighter that can land a knockout with just one single strike. He is going to be an extremely dangerous opposition for Matthews on such short notice at UFC 291 this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 291 Odds: Jake Matthews-Darrius Flowers Odds

Jake Matthews: -260

Darrius Flowers: +205

Over 1.5 Rounds: -122

Under 1.5 Rounds: -106

How to Watch Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jake Matthews Will Win

Matthews has a significant experience advantage over Flowers. Matthews has 24 professional fights under his belt, including 17 in the UFC, while Flowers has only 18 professional fights and will be making his UFC debut. Matthews has faced tough competition throughout his career, including fighters like Sean Brady and Li Jingliang, which has prepared him for high-pressure situations.

Matthews is a well-rounded fighter with strong striking and grappling skills. He has a 50% striking accuracy and a 51% takedown accuracy. Matthews has also shown his grappling prowess in his previous fights, with 6 submission victories to his name. This versatility could make it difficult for Flowers to predict Matthews' game plan.

Flowers is stepping in as a late-notice replacement for Matthews' original opponent, Miguel Baeza. This means that Flowers hasn't had enough time to prepare for the fight and may not be as well-versed in Matthews' fighting style making this a very tough debut spot for him.

While Flowers should not be underestimated, Matthews' experience, striking and grappling skills, momentum, and favorable odds make him a strong contender in this matchup. If Matthews can effectively implement his game plan and capitalize on his strengths, he has a good chance of emerging victorious at UFC 291.

Why Darrius Flowers Will Win

Darrius Flowers is currently on a four-fight win streak, with his last three victories coming by way of knockout. This demonstrates his ability to finish fights and his growing confidence inside the Octagon. Flowers' recent success could give him the momentum and belief needed to overcome Matthews.

Flowers has showcased his knockout power in his recent fights, finishing his opponents with his striking abilities. His ability to generate significant power in his punches could pose a threat to Matthews, especially if he can land clean shots. With Matthews' tendency to get hit a lot much like the Matthew Semelsberger fight if he's not defensively sound he can pay.

Flowers is stepping in as a short-notice replacement for Matthews' original opponent. This could work in Flowers' favor, as Matthews may not have had ample time to prepare specifically for Flowers' fighting style. Flowers could potentially catch Matthews off guard with his skills and capitalize on the element of surprise. If Flowers can capitalize on his knockout power and maintain his recent form, he has a good chance of securing a victory over Matthews at UFC 291.

Final Jake Matthews-Darrius Flowers Prediction & Pick

Jake Matthews and Darrius Flowers are set to square off in a welterweight clash at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023. Matthews is the clear favorite in this fight and for good reason. Matthews has fought and beaten elite competition in his time in the UFC's lightweight and welterweight divisions. He was already getting ready to face a heavy-handed striker in Miguel Baeza so there shouldn't be anything that Flowers throws at him that he will not be ready for. As long as Matthews doesn't come out with the same gameplan that he had against Semelsberger and uses his wrestling and grappling he could make this look easy.

Ultimately, things will be dicey early on with the power that Flowers possesses but Matthews will eventually land the takedowns, get Flowers' back and sink in the rear-naked choke and get back into the win column.

Final Jake Matthews-Darrius Flowers Prediction & Pick: Jake Matthews (-260), Under 1.5 Rounds (-106)