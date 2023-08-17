UFC 292 takes place Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston in what should be a fun night of fights. In the headliner, we have Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley colliding for the bantamweight title. The co-main event, meanwhile, features a women’s strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Amanda Lemos. Ian Garry will look to continue his unbeaten run and rise against short-notice opponent Neil Magny while Marlon Vera battles Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight fight that could have title implications.

So with all that said, here are five of the biggest questions leading up to the UFC 292 pay-per-view event.

1. Will Aljamain Sterling stay at bantamweight if he loses?

The big talking point going into UFC 292 is that it’d be Sterling’s last fight at bantamweight. This was confirmed by “Funk Master” himself who said there was a 99 percent chance he’d move up to featherweight. However, that was only if he won which is what he naturally expects to do. But what if he loses?

Will he stay in the division and look to redeem himself or still move up? And if that’s the case, will he even get an immediate rematch? One would imagine Sterling’s title reign was strong enough to grant him an immediate rematch. But then again, this is Sterling we’re talking about. He and Dana White haven’t seen eye to eye and although nobody will admit it, it’s very clear who the UFC brass want to win in this matchup. At the same time, the UFC does love immediate rematches so maybe Sterling will get a chance to redeem himself.

2. Can Sean O’Malley survive on the ground at UFC 292?

The biggest test for O’Malley on Saturday night is avoiding the takedown. If he gets taken down by Sterling, it’s essentially a wrap — Sterling will either ground and pound him or look to put him to sleep with a choke. O’Malley could defend the first few. However, Sterling is relentless and will keep seeking the takedown. Should O’Malley get taken down in the end, it’ll be very interesting to see how he fares.

Other than the Petr Yan fight, we’ve never really seen O’Malley tested on the ground by a high-level opponent. Much less a high-level predominant grappler such as Sterling. O’Malley does his fair share of grappling training, but will it be enough to cause a threat to the ground game of Sterling? Will O’Malley be able to avoid the submission and eventually get back to his feet? It’s one of the reasons why the fight is so fascinating — we’re going to see O’Malley deal with serious adversity for the first time.

3. Will Weili Zhang get a rematch if she loses?

Zhang will look to earn the first title defense of her second reign as champion against Amanda Lemos. Despite Lemos’ overall impressive run in the UFC, Zhang is a big favorite and should come away with the victory. But in the off chance that she loses, will she get a rematch?

Usually champions with long reigns get immediate rematches and Zhang’s first reign only had one title defense. Add in the strawweight contenders such as Rose Namajunas, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez waiting in line and it’s a very valid question.

4. Can Ian Garry continue his knockout run?

Garry believes he’s the star attraction going into UFC 292. He’s certainly free to feel that way, but he’ll also have to deliver in the process. The Irishman — seen as the second coming of Conor McGregor — is 5-0 in the UFC with his last win being an impressive TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez. Prior to that, he also TKO’d Song Kenan and if he really wants to be seen as the real deal and a future champion, he’ll have to continue dealing out knockouts as that’s what fans — and the mainstream public — really want to see. Can he continue his knockout run against Magny? His stock won’t be affected too much if he doesn’t and only gets a decision, but his stock will definitely rise a lot if he does.

5. Does Marlon Vera get a title shot with a win?

A win for Vera would make it four in his last five. And should O’Malley upset the odds and become the bantamweight champion, we then have a unique situation — the UFC could set up a xqdtitle fight and notable rematch between O’Malley and Vera.

Vera, of course, was the first and only fighter to defeat O’Malley when they met back in Aug. 2020. O’Malley has never really counted the defeat since it was a foot injury that led to his first setback. However, it’s clear that he wants to run it back at some point and he even hinted at fighting Vera as his first title defense in the buildup to UFC 292. If that fight does end up happening, the storyline is already set.