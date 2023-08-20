Marlon Vera is more than down to fight Sean O'Malley next.

O'Malley shocked the world when he became the new bantamweight champion following a second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 headliner last night. He was quick to call his next shot too, as he proposed a rematch with Vera for December in Las Vegas.

“Did Chito win? Was it boring? Probably,” O'Malley said. “I'll whoop Chito's ass in December in Las Vegas at T-Mobile. Let's f*****g go, baby!”

It didn't take long for Vera to respond. The Ecuadorian — who competed earlier on the card with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz — had a straightforward response to O'Malley's callout.

“Send me [contract] ok,” he tweeted.

Prior to that, Vera also tweeted “Take a seat kids,” before adding another tweet with a bunch of money bag emojis.

Given that the bantamweight title fight between Sterling and O'Malley was the biggest in the division's history, a rematch between “Sugar” and “Chito” would certainly generate plenty of interest and money given their history.

Marlon Vera was notably the first fighter to inflict defeat on O'Malley when they met three years ago. Vera injured O'Malley's peroneal nerve with a leg kick during the fight before eventually finishing him with ground and pound.

O'Malley has since made it clear that he wanted to run things back — even during the buildup to UFC 292 — all while playing down the defeat at the same time claiming he doesn't even count it as a real fight.

A rematch hasn't happened for three years, but there's no better time than now.