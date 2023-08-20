UFC president Dana White believes Sean O'Malley is even more of a star now that he's bantamweight champion.

O'Malley became the new king at 135 pounds following a memorable second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 headliner last night in Boston.

“Sugar” caught Sterling with a counter right while he was entering range which dropped the former champion. Sterling tried to survive but in the end, O'Malley's ground and pound proved enough for the referee to stop the action.

Surprisingly, Sterling opted not to attempt to take O'Malley down more earlier in the fight, which many believed would be his easiest path to victory. It was also seen as a flaw in O'Malley's game which is why “Funk Master” was such a big favorite going into the fight.

In the end, it was O'Malley's right hand that decided the fight.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When you think about the fight and you think about Sterling, you say to yourself, ‘How does Sean beat this guy? How does Sean stop the takedown?'” White said at the post-fight press conference (via EPSN). “You never know, man. Styles make fights. Things happen in fights that sometimes you don't expect.”

And so, the Sean O'Malley era has officially commenced, but don't expect him to become a star now. White believes he already was one and that was further highlighted by his claim that the title fight was the biggest bantamweight main event ever on pay-per-view.

The gate was also $7.25 million, both of which is credited much to O'Malley.

“O'Malley isn't gonna be a star — he is a star,” White added.