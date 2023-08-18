UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley continues on the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between Gregory Rodrigues and Denis Tiuliulin. Rodrigues was knocked out in his most recent fight but has won two out of his last three meanwhile, Tiuliulin was submitted in his last fight and has only one win in his last three fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rodrigues-Tiuliulin prediction and pick.

Gregory Rodrigues (13-5) was getting ready to face Brad Tavares at UFC 283 before he had to withdraw due to injury. He then decided to accept a fight against dangerous newcomer and Contender Series alumni Brunno Ferreira who brutally knocked out “Robocop” in the first round. Rodrigues will be looking to get back on track as he attempts to fight Denis Tiuliulin for a second time this weekend at UFC 292.

Denis Tiuliulin (11-7) has not had a great run in the UFC with just a 1-2 record with his lone win coming against Jamie Pickett who is looking like he is on his way out of the UFC. Tiuliun has had troubles it seems with grapplers in each of his last three losses as they all were by submission which doesn't bode well against someone like Gregory Rodrigues. He still will be looking to right the ship and get back on track this weekend at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 292 Odds: Gregory Rodrigues-Denis Tiuliulin Odds

Gregory Rodrigues: -385

Denis Tiuliulin: +290

Over 1.5 Rounds: +148

Under 1.5 Rounds: -190

How to Watch Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Gregory Rodrigues Will Win

Gregory Rodrigues took a risk and it didn't pay off when he accepted a fight against Brunno Ferreira after Brad Tavares was unable to fight due to injury. Ferreira was able to brutally knock out Rodrigues in the first round which has now set him back in his ascendance in the middleweight division. He is now set to take on Denis Tiuliulin in a chance to get back on track as he climbs up the ladder in the middleweight rankings.

Tiuliulin is on a losing skid himself, losing two out of his last three, and just really hasn't found his footing in the UFC. He is a striker by trade but even on the feet, he is beatable. Rodrigues possesses a ton of power on the feet but he may want to go his grappling to secure the victory in this matchup. Tiuliun has been submitted in four of his seven losses and he has been submitted in each of his last three losses. If Rodrigues lands a takedown it could all be over with the quickness as he gets back on track.

Why Denis Tiuliulin Will Win

Denis Tiuliun showed some promise coming into his UFC debut on the heels of winning four of five with all four wins coming by knockout with three in the first round. That wasn't long lived when he went up against Aliaskhab Khizriev who submitted him in the second round. Since his debut, he has gone 1-1 with his back now against the wall as he enters this matchup against Rodrigues with a 1-2 UFC record.

Tiuliun has a very hard stylistic matchup on paper when he takes on Gregory Rodrigues but seeing the fight against Brunno Ferreira should have given him some confidence that if he is able to land he could possibly get him out there. It will be up to Tiuliulin to get Rodrigues to have a brawl with him rather than let him try to stay technical because he can possibly land a big shot with some back-and-forth exchanges to get back into the win column at UFC 292.

Final Gregory Rodrigues-Denis Tiuliulin Prediction & Pick

This should be an absolute banger on the prelims as neither one of these two can afford another loss on their record and they are ready to put it all on the line. Rodrigues just seems to have the advantage almost everywhere this fight goes. While he may have the striking prowess to knockout Denis Tiuliulin it would be in his best interest to take this fight to the mat to dominate him there. Ultimately, this fight would be a bit dicey on the feet in the early going until Rodrigues is able to get this fight to the mat, get the back of Tiuliulin to sink in the rear-naked choke inside two rounds to get back into the win column at UFC 292.

Final Gregory Rodrigues-Denis Tiuliulin & Pick: Gregory Rodrigues (-385), Under 1.5 Rounds (-190)