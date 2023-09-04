UFC 293 takes place Saturday night in Sydney, Australia, and features a middleweight title clash between current champion Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. The co-main event features a heavyweight collision between Australia's Tai Tuivasa and Russia's Alexander Volkov. Meanwhile, former RIZIN star Manel Kape battles Felipe dos Santos in a short-notice flyweight encounter.

With what should be an great night of fights, here are three bold predictions for the UFC 293 pay-per-view event.

1. Sean Strickland will be competitive against Israel Adesanya

An easy bold prediction to make would be Sean Strickland beating or even knocking Israel Adesanya out. While that cannot be ruled out as anything can happen in MMA, it's too bold and obvious of a prediction. Instead, this bold prediction will be that Strickland will have a surprising and very competitive fight with Adesanya.

As most know, Strickland doesn't have pure knockout power like an Alex Pereira nor does he really actively chase the takedown. Common sense dictates that he'll look to employ his jabbing game on Adesanya and eventually overwhelm him with pressure. While that works on most in the division, it's highly unlikely to work on a high-level kickboxer and counter-striker like Adesanya. It's one of the reasons many see this as a foregone conclusion.

However, Adesanya is not underestimating Strickland.

“I don’t take this lightly,” Adesanya said recently. “You guys will see me, see I’ve been working. I’m not underestimating this guy but at the same time, I’m not overestimating him. I want to make this look easy. I’m gonna make this look easy cause of the work that we’re doing right now and the way that I’m working right now. I just know.”

Despite those comments, it's hard not to underestimate someone like Strickland, especially after Adesanya conquered the massive threat that was Pereira.

However, he has the right mindset as Strickland could still prove to be a tricky and unique opponent for him. He has an unusual upright stance and is surprisingly very good at evading strikes. Not to mention, he already has the experience of facing one high-level kickboxer in Pereira (as well as training with him) which will certainly help against Adesanya.

Adesanya should still win, but it'll be a lot closer and competitive than people think.

2. Tai Tuivasa will end his losing streak against Alexander Volkov

Tai Tuivasa is at risk of going on another three-fight losing streak when he faces Alexander Volkov in the UFC 293 co-main event. The first time Tuivasa went on such a streak was in 2019 after suffering back-to-back-to-back defeats to Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov and Sergey Spivak. He would eventually get cut by the UFC before returning a year later.

While he's unlikely to do get cut this time around even if he loses, it's not ideal to drop three in a row, especially when you have title aspirations. After all, it was only last year when the Aussie knocked out perennial contender Derrick Lewis before getting arguably the biggest fight of his career in Ciryl Gane. A win there may have seen him enter title contention. However, Tuivasa suffered a knockout defeat and would go on to get knocked out by Sergei Pavlovich soon after. The script seems to dictate that he'll lose again to Volkov this time. The oddsmakers even have Volkov — currently on a two-fight winning streak — as the comfortable favorite and it's hard not to see him come out on top as he's the superior striker with a height and reach advantage.

However, this bold prediction states that Tuivasa will emerge victorious. He's fighting in front of his nation and is a much smarter and patient fighter than he was back in 2019. Unlike Pavlovich, Volkov doesn't carry fight-ending knockout power either and is more of a volume puncher. Not to mention, Tuivasa has youth on his side as he's four years younger than the 34-year-old.

With the right game plan, there's a pathway for Tuivasa to end his losing skid and be back in the title picture.

3. Manel Kape won't have it easy

Manel Kape was on a three-fight winning streak and the verge of entering the flyweight title picture when he was booked to face Kai Kara-France at UFC 293. That was until Kara-France had to withdraw due to injury leaving him without an opponent. In stepped Felipe dos Santos who will not only be fighting Kape on short notice, but will be making his UFC debut in the process. Naturally, one would assume Kape will have an easy encounter and his betting odds seem to indicate that as well. However, Dos Santos should make this a tough fight.

The Brazilian will be looking to make the most of his massive opportunity. Plus, he has a 7-0 record with one no contest so it's not like he's just any regional fighter being brought in to lose. Earlier this year, another Brazilian in Diego Lopes stepped in on short notice against Movsar Evloev and while he lost, he made a big enough impression to remain with the UFC. Dos Santos could do exactly the same.