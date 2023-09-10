Sean Strickland may talk a lot, but he proved he can still very much fight.

Strickland shocked the world on Saturday night when he became the new middleweight champion following a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya in the UFC 293 headliner last night in Sydney, Australia.

The American even dropped Adesanya towards the end of the first round as he rarely took a step back throughout the 25 minutes of action in which “The Last Stylebender” was bloodied and clearly beaten.

For Strickland, it was further proof that he is one of the best strikers in the world.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think I’m one of the best strikers in the world,” Strickland said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “Anytime you’re doing the man dance you’re one punch away from being knocked out, but I can spar with any world champion boxer and get the better of them. I don’t know, I just think I’m one of the best strikers in the world.

“Let me say this, I watched him fight Kelvin [Gastelum] and he was like, ‘You don’t have a chin like Kelvin. You might have his cardio.’ I’m like, chin like Kelvin, motherf*****r, last time I sparred Kelvin the coach jumped in and made us stop. You have no f*****g idea. I’ve seen the guys you’ve beat and you should see me spar the guys you’ve beat motherf****r, no idea. I just think sometimes I run my mouth so much that people forget that I know how to fight.”

Going into the contest, Adesanya claimed he wasn't underestimating Strickland. At the same time, he planned on making it look easy.

But going by his performance, Strickland feels Adesanya was clearly taking him lightly.

“Apparently so,” Strickland replied. “I feel like the guy didn’t even try, there were moments where was throwing punches where I’m like, ‘Am I fighting an amateur right now? What the f**l is going on?’

“But yeah, I think I run my mouth a lot and people forget I can fight, but here we are, you’re going to have to talk to me for a little bit longer. Sorry about that.”

Strickland's win will go down as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history — especially in a middleweight title fight — with just about everyone proved wrong.

That includes Strickland himself who acknowledged it was a weird day as a whole.

“F**k, I think I proved myself wrong,” Strickland added. “F**k, you watch Izzy go and f**k everybody up and you walk through him pretty easily, it’s kinda weird. Kinda weird.

“Just a weird day, guys, a weird f*****g day. Weird day. Here we are.”