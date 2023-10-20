UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 continues on the main card with the co-main event in the middleweight division between former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. Usman has taken this fight on less than two weeks' notice after losing back-to-back fights for the first time in his entire career meanwhile, Chimaev is coming off a lengthy layoff after dismantling Kevin Holland last year in the first round to remain undefeated as he comes into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Usman-Chimaev prediction and pick.

Kamaru Usman (20-3) is fresh off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career to the current welterweight champion Leon Edwards. After hearing that Chimaev's original opponent Paulo Costa had to withdraw due to a staph infection, Usman jumped at the opportunity to fight Chimaev for a massive payday and a potential middleweight title shot with a win.

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) is searching for his third victory in the UFC's middleweight division after failing to make weight in his main event against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. After taking 13 months off, he is now finally back in his rightful weight class against his toughest opponent yet Kamaru Usman for a potential middleweight title shot this weekend at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 294 Odds: Kamaru Usman-Khamzat Chimaev Odds

Kamaru Usman: +250

Khamzat Chimaev:-310

Over 2.5 Rounds: +130

Under 2.5 Rounds: -166

How to Watch Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Kamaru Usman Will Win

Kamaru Usman's reign in the welterweight division is all but over after back-to-back losses for the first time in his long MMA career. He is now coming into this fight with a ton of weight lifted off of his shoulders not having to defend a title and is coming in as the betting underdog. He will be however facing an uphill battle as he will be making his middleweight debut on just about 10-11 days' notice and will be going up against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

However, Usman was the longtime reigning and defending welterweight champion for a reason. He has exceptional wrestling with much improved striking over the years. He still has the ability to beat and compete with the best of the best and Chimaev is no different. If Usman can utilize his wrestling background to keep this fight on the feet he can land on Chimaev and potentially put him away to stake his claim as the next contender in the middleweight division.

Why Khamzat Chimaev Will Win

Khamzat Chimaev comes into the biggest fight of his career still undefeated and only losing one round in his entire UFC career. He makes his return to the middleweight division after failing to make the welterweight limit in his attempt to fight Nate Diaz in a main event spot. Instead, he fought a catchweight bout against Kevin Holland who he steamrolled in a few minutes into the first round. He now gets to take on the former welterweight champion at 185 lbs after Paulo Costa had to withdraw due to a staph infection.

Chimaev has the skills to be the next champion in the middleweight division and he gets to showcase his skills against the best this weekend at UFC 294. He has the ability to push a relentless pace that not many are able to keep with and that will be the difference maker in this fight against Usman. If Chimaev can press forward and make Usman work as no one has ever before at a brand-new weight class he can break him eventually finishing him in the latter portion of the fight and becoming the next contender for the middleweight championship.

Final Kamaru Usman-Khamzat Chimaev Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic co-main event leading to our main event rematch for the lightweight championship. Chimaev is looking to make a statement in his third fight in the UFC's middleweight division against a former champion. He brings to the table the kind of tenacity, pace, and pressure that Usman has never had to deal with against anyone in the welterweight division now at a higher weight class. Usman on the other hand will need to do his best at defending the takedowns and keep his back away from the cage in order to land his strikes and punish Chimaev. Ultimately, Usman will be keen to keep his distance to land his straight punches and defend the takedowns but it will be Chimaev will be pushing a crazy pace on Usman who took this fight on less than two weeks' notice and with compromised knees eventually finishing him midway through the fight to solidify himself as the next contender in the middleweight division.

Final Kamaru Usman-Khamzat Chimaev Prediction & Pick: Khamzat Chimaev (-310), Under 2.5 Rounds (-166)