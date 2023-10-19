We're back with yet another prediction and pick for the UFC 294 Prelims as the action heats up from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. This next bout takes place in the Lightweight (155 lbs) Division as two fresh prospects square off. Mike Breeden of Kansas will take on India's Anshul Jubli in a very competitive fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Breeden-Jubli prediction and pick.

Mike Breeden (10-6) comes into this fight at 0-3 in the UFC and still searching for his first win. Since 2021, he's dropped UFC bouts to Alex Hernandez, Natan Levy, and most recently Terrance McKinney. While he's always willing to take a fight against anyone, he'll be in a tough spot as he tries to find his footing against a newcomer. Breeden stands 5'10” with a 70-inch reach.

Anshul Jubli (7-0) is 1-0 thus far in his UFC career after notching a win in his debut over Jeka Saragih. He became the first fighter from India on the UFC roster and offered a warning to the rest of MMA of all the up-and-coming talent coming out of his home country. He makes his second UFC appearance as a heavy favorite, hoping to continue putting India on the MMA map. Jubli stands 6'0″ 69-inches.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 294 Odds: Mike Breeden-Anshul Jubli Odds

Mike Breeden: +225

Anshul Jubli: -278

Over 1.5 rounds: -200

Under 1.5 rounds: +154

How to Watch Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Mike Breeden Will Win

Mike Breeden has been fed some lofty competition in his first three UFC bouts, taking on the likes of Alexander Hernandez and Natan Levy in his first appearances. His last fight against Terrance McKinney wasn't as planned as he was sat down on punches in the first round. He seems to be a solid prospect with his aggressive striking and he's very willing to take the fight to the ground. Against Natan Levy, Breeden found the takedown almost immediately and was able to work some of his offensive grappling. Against a guy like Jubli, locking up and going to the ground may be the best remedy for his deficit in the striking.

To win this fight, Mike Breeden will have to close the distance and make this fight as scrappy as possible. Jubli is a very technical striker and he showed very solid wrestling in his debut – Breeden will have to make sure Jubli doesn't find his groove and look to frustrate him along the fence. If Breeden can tie Jubli up and prevent him from opening up his striking game, he could have an opportunity to cut him along the fence and work his takedowns. All in all, it'll take an inspired performance from Breeden to get this win as the underdog.

Why Anshul Jubli Will Win

Anshul Jubli made a massive statement in is debut fight and he singlehandedly put India on the map in the UFC. He came in at even-money against a tough opponent in Jeka Saragih. Early into the fight, it was apparent that Jubli was the much more skilled fighter and it seemed as though his UFC debut was a long time coming. He's fairly big for this weight class and he has a ton of strength when grappling with shorter opponents. Jubli fights behind a very stiff jab and has deceptively heavy hands when throwing in the pocket. One issue has been the weight he puts on his front leg while failing to check kicks, so look for him to make that adjustment coming into this fight.

Anshul Jubli looked very dominant on the ground in his debut fight and he was able to neutralize Jeka Saragih while landing shots from his guard. On top, Jubli fights with a ton of pressure and he stays active with his ground-and-pound striking. If he can force his way into Breeden's guard, look for Jubli to chase the mount and finish this fight with ground strikes. His control on the ground opens up opportunities for his striking, so expect Anshul Jubli to be landing the heavier shots in this fight.

Final Mike Breeden-Anshul Jubli Prediction & Pick

Mike Breeden will certainly be a step-up in competition for Anshul Jubli and his second time out in the UFC cage, but we haven't seen much from Breeden to assume he'll be able to stay competitive as this big of an underdog. He's faced the better competition in the UFC thus far, but Jubli seems to be levels above prospect status and should pose a big challenge to Breeden with his size. Ultimately, Anshul Jubli is very motivated carrying the flag as India's only UFC fighter, so there's no question he'll look even better than his debut this time around. Let's take Anshul Jubli to win the fight with our prediction as he gets the KO/TKO victory.

Final Mike Breeden-Anshul Jubli Prediction & Pick: Anshul Jubli (-278): Wins by KO/TKO (+200)