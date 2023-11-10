The UFC 295 Main Event is finally here. Check out our UFC odds series for our Prochazka-Pereira prediction and pick.

We're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this massive UFC 295 card from Madison Square Garden as we turn our attention towards our headlining bout. The vacant Light Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as former champ and No. 1-ranked Jiri Prochazka will face off against former Middleweight Champion and No. 3-ranked Alex Pereira. Fight fans have been dreaming about this matchup for quite some time. Check out our UFC odds series for our Prochazka-Pereira prediction and pick.

Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1) has gone a perfect 3-0 in the UFC en route to becoming the Light Heavyweight Champion. Following a devastating shoulder injury that he suffered ahead of his rematch with Glover Teixeira, Prochazka had to take a year away from action to nurse the injury. Now, he's back to reclaim his title and will look to do so against one of the scariest figures in MMA today. Prochazka stands 6'3″ with an 80-inch reach.

Alex Pereira (8-2) has gone 5-1 in the UFC en route to becoming the Middleweight Champion. After his long-awaited win over Israel Adesanya, Pereira relinquished the belt following the knockout loss in their rematch. In his first fight at Light Heavyweight, Pereira was able to scratch across a split decision victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz. Now, Pereira has a chance to become a champion in two separate divisions, as he was over in Glory Kickboxing. He stands 6'4″ with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 295 Odds: Jiri Prochazka-Alex Pereira Odds

Jiri Prochazka: +102

Alex Pereira: -122

Over 1.5 rounds: -160

Under 1.5 rounds: +124

How to Watch Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jiri Prochazka Will Win

According to UFC doctors, Jiri Prochazka's shoulder injury was one of the worst ligament tears they've ever seen for an athlete training for a fight. The injury sidelined him for just about a year as he went to great lengths to rehab his body and return to full health. There's no telling how the injury will affect him in this one, but Prochazka is typically accustomed to fighting just once a year and taking long break in between bouts. He's a terrifying striker and has one of the more unorthodox arsenals we've ever seen inside of the cage. He can throw knockout strikes from just about anywhere and his willingness to sell out in the pocket has worked for him thus far.

It's hard to believe that Prochazka has only fought three times inside of the UFC, but he's been a dangerous Muay Thai kickboxer in RIZN since 2015, collecting an 11-1 professional record. He's beaten the best of the Light Heavyweight Division, but he'll have his toughest test ahead of him in Alex Pereira. We've seen Jiri get hit clean before and dropped, so he'll have to be diligent about keeping his hands up in this one. Pereira is used to fighting extremely technical and sound kickboxers, so Prochazka should look to be as unorthodox as possible in throwing Pereira off his striking rhythm. If he can coax Pereira into an exchange along the fence, don't be surprised if he can land a shot from an awkward position and stun Pereira.

Why Alex Pereira Will Win

Alex Pereira has a chance to become a two-divisional champion in his second sport of MMA. Many remember when he was the double-champion over in Glory Kickboxing and the physical specimen is ready to make history once again in his new realm of mixed martial arts. He passed the test of beating Jan Blachowicz for his first fight at Light Heavyweight, but many fans were shocked the fight went the distance. His power certainly translates well to the higher weight class, but it's clear Pereira is being cautious with the power coming back his way when facing bigger opponents. He did great against technical strikers like Adesanya and Blachowicz, but he'll have to be additionally cautious with an awkward striker like Jiri Prochazka.

To win this fight, Alex Pereira will have to stand his ground and not let Prochazka walk him down against the fence. It also won't come as a surprise if Jiri tries to play possum and coax Pereira into letting his guard down, so Pereira will have to be diligent in taking his time when seeking the finish. Prochazka gets rocked on occasion during his fights and with the long layoff ahead of this one, won't be able to afford too many clean shots on the chin. If Pereira is able to keep a safe distance and pepper his kicks while sticking the jab, he should have success staying at range from Prochazka. His last knockout was a tough one, but expect Pereira to come out hot from the start and pick his shots with precision.

Final Jiri Prochazka-Alex Pereira Prediction & Pick

This fight is arguably the bout UFC fans really wanted to see headline Madison Square Garden and they'll get their wish on Saturday night. This is an all-time bout between two of the best strikers in the UFC, period. Jiri Prochazka will throw the kitchen sink in terms of unorthodox attacks and his chin will be fresh from the long layoff. It'll be interesting to see how his body feels and how much ring rust is involved in his return.

Alex Pereira fought two wars against Israel Adesanya and it's clear that his lifetime of kickboxing is beginning to take a toll on his chin. He was visibly more cautious against a one-punch knockout artist like Jan Blachowicz, so expect him to stay cautious throughout this fight. Having Glover Teixeira in his corner will be a massive advantage in this fight and he should give Pereira some tips on how to handle Jiri.

For our prediction, we'll go with Alex Pereira to get the job done and become Light Heavyweight Champion. He's fighting closer to his natural weight and his size should pay dividends in the striking range. Prochazka has gotten rocked in his last two fights, but he won't be able to withstand shots from Pereira as easily.

Final Jiri Prochazka-Alex Pereira Prediction & Pick: Alex Pereira (+102); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-160)