UFC 296 continues with a fight between Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby. Check out our UFC odds series for our Menifield-Jacoby prediction.

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington continues on the prelims with a fight in the light heavyweight division between Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby. Menifield has now won three out of his last four with his last fight being his most dominant finishing Jimmy Crute meanwhile, Jacoby got back into the win column after back-to-back losses with a first-round knockout of Kennedy Nzechukwu. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Menifield-Jacoby prediction and pick.

Alonzo Menifield (14-3-1) is looking to be in his best form with wins in three out of his last four fights with the lone blemish being a highly questionable majority Draw against Jimmy Crute. He was able to definitively beat Crute in their rematch finishing him in the second round via guillotine. Now, he is set to take on Dustin Jacoby his toughest opposition during his winning stretch this weekend at UFC 296.

Dustin Jacoby (19-7-1) was dealt a highly questionable split-decision loss to Khalil Rountree only to be dominated in his next fight against Azamat Murzakanov. However, he was able to get back on track with a big first-round knockout of Kennedy Nzechukwu in his last fight as he is now hoping to continue that momentum when he gets into the octagon to face off against Alonzo Menifield this weekend live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 296 Odds: Alonzo Menifield-Dustin Jacoby Odds

Alonzo Menifield: +220

Dustin Jacoby: -270

Over 1.5 rounds: -200

Under 1.5 rounds: +154

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Alonzo Menifield Will Win

It looks like Alonzo Menifield is finally hitting his prime in the UFC. After splitting his first four fights with the promotion he has won five out of his last seven fights, most recently submitting Jimmy Crute at UFC 290. Menifield now gets his toughest test to date in Dustin Jacoby this weekend at UFC 296.

Jacoby does his best work on the feet being that he has a high-level kickboxing background. It's up to Menifield to navigate through the length and the footwork of Jacoby to get on the inside so that he can land his powerful strikes. Also, he will need to utilize the calf kicks to slow Jacoby down as the fight progresses. If he can accomplish this as well as mix in the takedowns he has a legitimate chance of making it two wins in a row come this weekend.

Why Dustin Jacoby Will Win

Dustin Jacoby had a tough-luck loss against Khalil Rountree two fights ago only to drop yet another decision against Azamat Murzakanov one fight later but he was then able to pick it back up with a brutal first-round knockout against Kennedy Nzechukwu in his last fight. Jacoby is now 7-2-1 in his second stint with the UFC as he looks to make it two in a row when he takes on the dangerous Alonzo Menifield this weekend.

Menifield is as dangerous as they come in the light heavyweight division but Jacoby is no stranger to fighting dangerous strikers during his time as a combat sports athlete. He has competed against some of the most elite strikers during his time even competing against two-division champion Alex Pereira back in his Glory kickboxing days. Jacoby will have the speed and technical advantages and as long as he can keep Menifield at kicking range and defend takedowns he can keep his winning ways going.

Final Alonzo Menifield-Dustin Jacoby Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between these two light heavyweight contenders who are searching for a big win this weekend to help propel them up the light heavyweight rankings. Menifield has made a ton of strides since his early time in the UFC and this is certainly going to be a tougher matchup than it looks on paper for Jacoby. With that said, Jacoby is just better in every aspect of the fight game than Menifield and it will show live this weekend on PPV.

This fight will come down to whether or not Menifield can't get on the inside of the reach of Jacoby and stop his movement on the feet with calf kicks and if he can do that he will could quite possibly get the upset victory. Ultimately, it will be Jacoby who will be dictating where this fight takes place and he will be countering Menifield as he attempts to come within range throughout the entire fight where he will end up outstriking Menifield to a clear cut decision victory.

Final Alonzo Menifield-Dustin Jacoby Prediction & Pick: Dustin Jacoby (-270), Over 1.5 Rounds (-200)