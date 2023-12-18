AT UFC 296, Leon Edwards successfully defended his title for the first time against Brandon Royval and now we look at what's next for the champ.

It wasn't the fireworks fight many anticipated, but Alexandre Pantoja proved once again why he's the king of the 125-pound jungle. In a rematch two years in the making, the Brazilian mauler outmuscled and outworked Brandon Royval to retain his UFC Flyweight Championship via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) in the co-main event of UFC 296.

Alexandre Pantoja defends his title at #UFC296 🏆 pic.twitter.com/arYKOn3Njh — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 17, 2023

The tension crackled from the opening bell, with both men hesitant to engage in the center of the Octagon. Pantoja, the champion, looked to establish his jab and control the distance with his hammering calf kicks, while Royval, the crafty challenger, sought to exploit openings with his unorthodox striking.

The first round was a chess match, with takedowns proving elusive for both. Pantoja landed the cleaner blows, particularly a crisp right hand that wobbled Royval momentarily. Round two saw Pantoja's wrestling come to the fore. The Brazilian took Royval down twice, smothering him with heavy ground-and-pound and threatening with chokes. Royval defended admirably, finding moments to scramble back to his feet, but the tide was turning in Pantoja's favor.

The fight settled into a tactical grind over the next two rounds. Pantoja continued to press for takedowns, while Royval countered with stinging leg kicks and opportunistic strikes. Neither man landed anything truly fight-changing, but Pantoja's consistent pressure and control kept him ahead on the scorecards. The fifth round saw both men visibly fatigued, but the champion dug deep. With 30 seconds remaining, Pantoja secured another takedown and rode out the clock, his arms raised in victory as the final horn sounded.

The win marks Pantoja's first successful title defense and extends his winning streak to four fights. With both Moreno and Albazi facing off soon, the Brazilian champion looks firmly entrenched atop the flyweight division. As for Royval, the defeat stings, but his technical prowess and unorthodox style ensure he'll remain a major player at 125 pounds. It's intriguing to see what will be next for the flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja as he moves forward with his career.

Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi Winner

Alexandre Pantoja, the current UFC flyweight champion, is in a prime position to defend his title against the winner of the upcoming bout between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi. Pantoja recently retained his championship with a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Royval at UFC 296. This victory solidifies his status as a dominant force in the flyweight division and sets the stage for potential future matchups.

Brandon Moreno, a former UFC flyweight champion, is set to face off against rising contender Amir Albazi in a highly anticipated flyweight contender bout on February 24, 2024, in Mexico City. Both Moreno and Albazi are ranked among the top contenders in the flyweight division, with Moreno holding the number 2 spot and Albazi at number 4. Moreno, a two-time UFC flyweight champion, is eager to reclaim the title after his close split decision loss to Pantoja at UFC 290.

The potential matchup between Pantoja and the winner of Moreno vs. Albazi holds significant intrigue for the flyweight division. Pantoja's impressive title defense, coupled with the upcoming bout between Moreno and Albazi, sets the stage for an exciting and highly competitive championship showdown. The winner of Moreno vs. Albazi would provide a worthy challenger for Pantoja's title, adding to the division's depth and excitement.

Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja, the reigning UFC flyweight champion, is in a prime position to defend his well-deserved throne against Kai Kara-France. Pantoja's recent unanimous decision victory over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 showcased his prowess and solidified his status as a dominant force in the flyweight division. As a highly skilled and accomplished fighter, Pantoja is poised to take on the best contenders in the division.

Kai Kara-France, ranked as one of the top contenders in the flyweight division, has been delivering spectacular performances, making him a worthy challenger for Pantoja's title. With the flyweight division boasting elite competitors like Kara-France, Amir Albazi, and Brandon Moreno, the stage is set for high-stakes matchups that will undoubtedly captivate MMA enthusiasts worldwide.

Manel Kape

Alexandre Pantoja, the current UFC flyweight champion, is in a prime position to defend his title against Manel Kape. Pantoja's recent victory over Brandon Royval at UFC 296 showcased his consistency and dominance in the flyweight division. Manel Kape, despite his loss to Pantoja in their previous encounter, has since secured four consecutive wins, making him a formidable contender in the division.

Kape's prediction of Pantoja's victory over Royval and his own determination to rectify his previous loss demonstrates the high level of competition and the potential for an exciting rematch between Pantoja and Kape. Pantoja's readiness to face top contenders and his proven track record as a skilled champion make him an ideal candidate for a title defense against Kape.