UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Priscila Cachoeira. Jasudavicius suffered a setback in her last fight losing via unanimous decision after a two-fight winning streak meanwhile, Cachoeira also took a loss in her last getting submitted in round three as they both look to get back into the win column this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Jasudavicius-Cachoeira prediction and pick.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-3) was riding a two-fight winning streak coming into her biggest fight of her UFC career against the surging Tracy Cortez. While she hung in there against one of the division's best, she ultimately was outworked over the course of the fight and took her second loss in her UFC career. Now, Jasudavicius has her eyes set on getting back into the win column in front of her home crowd when she takes on the always-dangerous Priscila Cachoeira.

Priscila Cachoeira (12-5) had wins in four of her five fights prior to her UFC 291 matchup with Miranda Maverick. She unfortunately succumbed to Maverick's dominating grappling game getting submitted in round three via armbar. Cachoeira now has the chance to right her wrong and notch another victory in her UFC career when she takes on Canada's own Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC 297.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 297 Odds: Jasmine Jasudavicius-Priscila Cachoeira Odds

Jasmine Jasudavicius: -380

Priscila Cachoeira: +300

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Jasmine Jasudavicius Will Win

Jasmine Jasudavicius was riding high on a two-fight winning streak when she came into her fight with Tracy Cortez. Unfortunately for Jasudavicius, Cortez was able to match her grappling and was the one landing more shots on the feet. That could spell a problem in this fight against the heavy-handed “Zombie Girl”.

Fortunately for Jasudavicius, Cachoeira doesn't have the grappling chops that Cortez possessed in her fight. Cachoeira was been drowned by heavy grappling pressure much like her last fight against the much smaller Miranda Maverick where she was eventually submitted in round three. If Jasudavicius does what she does best and that is put on a relentless grappling pressure she should be able to wear down Cachoeira to an eventual finish or just control for a one-sided decision victory.

Why Priscila Cachoeira Will Win

Priscila Cachoeira had wins in four of her last five fights as she came into her high-profile matchup with Miranda Maverick at UFC 291. Unfortunately, Maverick's grappling was deemed too much for “Zombie Girl” who tapped out midway through round three due to an armbar.

Cachoeira is one of those fighters that you're going to have to dominate on the mat if you want to be victorious. She's got very heavy hands for someone in the women's flyweight division and she has the durability to walk through shots just so that she can land combinations. Cachoeira will need to do her best sprawl and brawl impression and if she can do that she could put Jasmine Jasudavicius on upset alert.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Priscila Cachoeira Prediction & Pick

This should be a great fight between these two flyweight contenders. Even though Jasmine Jasudavicius is a grappler by heart, she still can get into a high-octane brawl as we've seen in some of her previous fights. Cachoeira will certainly welcome a brawl which is something she strives for and is something she will be striving for when she steps into that octagon this weekend.

Even though Jasudavicius will surely have the upper hand in the grappling department we've seen here struggle even against those who don't have an ounce of grappling in their repertoire like Gabriella Fernandes. If Cachoeira has the strength and the ability to dig for an underhook to keep this fight on the feet it's going to be an absolute barnburner for the Canadian fight fans.

With that said, it's very unlikely that Cachoeira is going to be able to keep this fight standing for the entire 15 minutes and while it's hard to play any low-level women's MMA fighter at this price the biggest glaring hole for Cachoeira is Jasudavicius' biggest strength. Ultimately, Jasudavicius goes in there and does what she does best and that is march forward, put the pressure on, and put Cachoeira's back against the cage eventually taking her down and dominating her throughout this 15-minute fight until she either gets the eventual finish, or unanimous decision victory.

Final Jasmine Jasudavicius-Priscila Cachoeira Prediction & Pick: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-380), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)