Danny Barlow got his first UFC victory by knocking out Josh Quinlan in round three despite breaking his arm in round one.

UFC 298 saw back-to-back fights go to the judge's scorecard to kick off the early prelims until two welterweights Danny Barlow and Josh Quinlan came to scrap. In the early going we saw both fighters trying to establish the center of the octagon with neither giving the other an inch. However, Barlow was landing the more impactful shots in the first round and seemed to take it based on the damage he inflicted.

The second round was more similar, but things started to heat up a bit more midway through the round after Barlow was illegally kicked in the groin. After that brief break, Barlow took it to Quinlan to end the round. In the third round, that is when things turned for the worse for Quinlan when Barlow landed his patented “Left Hand 2 God” and that was the beginning of the end as Barlow pounced like he was smelling blood in the water swarming with a barrage of strikes. Referee Jason Herzog gave Quinlan ample opportunities to defend himself but ultimately he had to step in to end the brutal beatdown as Barlow claimed the first knockout of UFC 298.

It was not until after the fight that we found out that Danny Barlow broke his arm in round one when he spoke with Joe Rogan in his post-fight speech in the octagon. That is a testament to his toughness to hang in there for almost the entire and still find the kill shot like he's done in almost all of his fights coming into his UFC debut.

Danny Barlow has a very high ceiling and a bright future ahead of him in the welterweight division. This UFC 298 fight card is just getting started and there are a ton of great fights to go like the featherweight championship on the line in the main event when the reigning and defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line for a 6th time when he takes surging undefeated prospect Ilia Topuria.