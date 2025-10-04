After dropping their last two matchups, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to turn things around this coming Sunday. Their Week 5 matchup against the winless Tennessee Titans at home should favor the 2-2 Cardinals. A win Sunday would mean every team in the NFC West is above .500. However, the Cardinals' task could be a bit tougher against the number one overall pick, Cam Ward. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via X, formerly Twitter, cornerback Max Melton is now questionable to play against the Titans due to a hamstring issue.

“The #AZCardinals added CB Max Melton (hamstring) to the injury report, and he is questionable,” reported Rapoport.

If Melton can't go on Sunday, then it's another blow to head coach Jonathan Gannon's defense. While the Cardinals should be able to handle Ward and the Titans on Sunday, the schedule will get much tougher heading into their Week 8 bye. With Melton and this year's second-round pick, Will Johnson, nursing injuries, Arizona's cornerback depth will be tested. Can Melton make the start on Sunday versus Tennessee? Or would sitting him in preparation for the upcoming schedule be the right call?

Cardinals look to get back on track with Week 5 win over Titans

Article Continues Below

While the Titans have had their share of struggles, this matchup could certainly be a trap for Gannon's defense. So far, the unit has kept the Cardinals in all four of their matchups. The most points they've allowed? 23 in Week 4's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While Melton has been on and off the injury report this season, the 2024 second-rounder has played in all four games for Arizona this season.

Melton and Johnson are both listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt, in addition to fellow cornerback Denzel Burke. Nickelbacks Jalen Thompson and Kei'Trel Clark are healthy. So is 2024 third-rounder Elijah Jones. It wouldn't be surprising to see Melton play, especially if the sophomore corner can handle his hamstring. Can Johnson join him after missing the Cardinals' last two losses? If so, then Arizona's defense will be much stronger against whatever Ward and the Titans offense can throw at them come Sunday afternoon.