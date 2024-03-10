UFC 299 was meant to be Jailton Almeida's coronation. The Brazilian phenom's meteoric rise through the ranks had earned him a showdown with perennial heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes, seen as a final hurdle before a potential title shot. Instead, the night ended with Blaydes delivering a crushing reality check.
CURTIS BLAYDES HANDS JAILTON ALMEIDA HIS FIRST UFC LOSS 😱 #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/lf3aiIdyKY
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 10, 2024
The opening round set the tone for the clash of styles. Almeida, aggressive and confident, fearlessly pursued takedowns against a notoriously powerful wrestler. Blaydes, ever the tactician, fought through some early adversity as he was controlled and taken down the most times in his UFC career but was able to get out of that first round unscathed.
In the second frame, the fight took a dramatic turn. Almeida, relentlessly seeking the takedown, shot in. Blaydes sprawled expertly, a move honed over countless hours on the wrestling mat. In a flash, Almeida found himself trapped underneath the hulking Blaydes, who unleashed a torrent of ground and pound.
Visibly hurt, Almeida scrambled to escape, desperately trying to improve his position. But Blaydes' power and control were overwhelming. Hammer fists rained down, snapping Almeida's head back violently. Referee Herb Dean, seeing the punishment becoming unsustainable, mercifully waved the fight off for the TKO finish.
The sudden and brutal reversal silenced the crowd, who had anticipated an Almeida victory lap. Blaydes, with his trademark stoicism, absorbed the moment, his win a resounding message to the heavyweight division.
For Almeida, this marks a significant setback. The loss tarnishes his previously unblemished record in the UFC and raises questions about vulnerabilities in his game. For Blaydes, it's vindication. Often criticized for a cautious approach, he proved his finishing power and resilience against the most hyped prospect the division has seen in years.
In the volatile world of heavyweight MMA, fortunes can shift on a single punch. UFC 299 was Almeida's brutal lesson in the unforgiving nature of the sport and a stark reminder that even against a rising star, Curtis Blaydes is a force to be reckoned with.