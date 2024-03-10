The UFC heavyweight division just got a whole lot more explosive. In a seismic shift that reverberated through the Kaseya Center, Cuban sensation Robelis Despaigne etched his name into UFC history with a blistering 18-second knockout of seasoned veteran Josh Parisian at UFC 299.
ROBELIS DESPAIGNE IS A BAD MANNNNNNNNN #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/iOAeS276VV
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 10, 2024
The pre-fight hype surrounding the 6'7″ taekwondo Olympic medalist wasn't just for show. From the opening bell, it was clear Despaigne meant business. With an 87-inch reach, the longest in UFC history, he stalked Parisian like a predator. A thunderous right hand launched from what seemed like another zip code detonated on Parisian's chin, instantly turning out the lights.
The crowd erupted in a frenzy as referee Herb Dean rushed to stop the fight barely before Parisian hit the canvas. With the knockout clocking in at 18 seconds, Despaigne secured the second-fastest finish in UFC history for a debuting fighter, trailing only Terrance McKinney's seven-second KO.
Despaigne, known for a blistering run of first-round knockouts on the regional scene, lived up to his reputation as a monstrous power puncher. But the Cuban “Big Boy” isn't just a one-trick pony. His taekwondo background, a rarity in MMA, allows for lightning-fast strikes from unorthodox angles.
The Parisian fight was Despaigne's baptism by fire in the top tier of MMA. His decisive victory instantly catapults him into the spotlight. While some questioned whether his highlight reel knockouts would translate to tougher competition, Despaigne silenced critics with an emphatic statement
The heavyweight division is notoriously volatile, with a single punch capable of changing the landscape. With the arrival of Robelis Despaigne, a new contender has exploded onto the scene, promising thrilling fights and potential title implications down the line. Buckle up, because this Cuban missile is primed for a long and explosive trajectory.