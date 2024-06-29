The time has finally come for UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 as the action touches down in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas. 26 fighters weighed-in for their respective bouts on Friday and fight fans will be treated to a full night of wild fights. For our official betting predictions, check out our UFC odds series.

The Main Event will feature a rematch of epic proportions as we revisit UFC 295 and see the reigning Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira defend his belt against former champion and No. 1 contender Jiri Prochazka. Alex Pereira last successfully defended his title against Jamahal Hill while Prochazka took down Aleksandar Rakic to regain his title shot. You won't want to miss this rematch as Prochazka tries to avenge his loss from less than a year ago.

The Co-Main Event will feature a potential Fight of the Night as two of the baddest featherweights on the planet will meet. No. 3-ranked Brian Ortega will continue his title run against the newest up-and-coming star in the division, No. 14 Diego Lopes. This fight happens on two-week notice and the two competitors will be fighting at Lightweight due to the sudden change. Both men are two of the best jiu jitsu practitioners in the UFC and we're guaranteed to have a fun fight on our hands.

We've already made our betting predictions and picks for each fight, but now it's time to take a look at some of the higher-valued plays and betting propositions throughout the card. Check out our Best Betting Props for UFC 303!

Here are the UFC 303 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 303 Odds: Best Betting Props

Joe Pyfer wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+155)

Michael Page wins by Decision (+275)

Diego Lopes wins by Submission (+550)

Joe Pyfer wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+155) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Joe Pyfer had an extremely quick rise through the rankings and faced a seasoned veteran in Jack Hermansson in his fourth UFC fight. Pyfer has an unwavering confidence in himself and it's clear he'll use the loss as motivation and come out stronger this time around. His opponent in Marc-Andre Barriault is not an easy chin to crack, but we know Pyfer will be determined to make up for his last showing an turn-in an impressive finish here.

Prior to his last two fights, Barriault had four consecutive bouts end inside the distance. He's more than willing to stand in the pocket and trade, so this may become a fire fight within the first few minutes. Given where the moneyline odds are at, we like Joe Pyfer to finish this fight with his hands. Take the plus money as he tries for the emphatic finish.

Michael Page wins by Decision (+275) vs. Ian Machado Garry

This is not a knock on Ian Machado Garry as much as it is praise of Michael Page's skills. During his debut, he stunned many fight fans with his seemingly easy and dominant performance over Kevin Holland. While Page is a longtime Bellator Champion, it was unclear how he would fare against UFC-level competition. After his unbelievable debut, he's proven the stage is finally his to shine on.

Ian Garry certainly is a fast fighter and he may be the most physically-imposing test Page will see in the octagon. Still, Garry has had to face shorter fighters in height than himself and this will be the first time he will see an opponent slightly taller with a longer reach. Page is nearly impossible to hit and we'll really see Garry's patience get tested a number of times throughout this fight. We'll side with the underdog to pick-and-pop his way to a decision win here.

Diego Lopes wins by Submission (+550) vs. Brian Ortega

The same logic from above applies to this fight: Brian Ortega arguably has the best jiu jitsu in the UFC, but Diego Lopes could be a close second depending on who you ask. He's constantly training and cornering fighters when he's not in camps of his own. Brian Ortega got the call just two weeks ago while relaxing with his family, so it's of benefit to him that this fight will be held at 155 pounds instead of the featherweight 145. Still, Diego Lopes has constantly been around fight camps and merging those into his own over the last two weeks could have been a seamless transition.

The moment belongs to Diego Lopes and he's fighting with all the confidence in the world at this time. He'll certainly be outmatched in the striking department, but I expect him to be so aggressive with his jiu jitsu that we eventually see these two get tangled-up on the ground. From there, I think it's the strength and constant training in these positions that will give Diego Lopes the split-second edge to lock in a submission and win this fight.

