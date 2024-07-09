EA Sports UFC 5 fans will have a interesting opportunity to vote the game's next alter egos. In collaboration with nine different content creators, fans can influence the decision on who the developers will add to the game next. This voting period will last for a limited time, with the winners being announced in early August. So, how can you vote and see your favorite fighters in UFC? Let's find out.

How & When to Vote for EA Sports UFC 5's Next Alter Egos

On July 23rd, 2024, the UFC 5 Alter Egos in-game voting menu will appear, letting you select up to four Alter Egos from nine different options. The four Egos with the highest amounts of votes win. They'll be added to the game in a future update.

Remember, this voting period runs for a limited time. Furthermore, you do not decide players, as nine different content creators will name the candidates. It'll be up to you to decide which Ego deserves a spot in the game.

When To Vote

Here's the voting schedule for EA Sports UFC 5's Alter Ego Vote:

Tuesday, July 23rd – 10 AM PST / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT : In-Game voting Poll goes live

: In-Game voting Poll goes live Sunday July 28th – 10 AM PST / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT : In-Game voting Poll ends

: In-Game voting Poll ends Friday August 2nd – 10 AM PST / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT: Top 4 Winning Alter Egos announced

The nine alter egos are based off the selections of nine different content creators, including:

MartialMind (@MartialMind1)

RomeroXVIIZ (@ARomeroXVII)

Bayliun (@Bayliun_Plays)

King12diaz (@king12diaz)

Nebality (@nebality)

Esports Fight League (@ESFLGaming)

Royszn (royszn__)

Frosti (@Frosti)

Troydan (@troydan)

What Are Alter Egos in UFC 5?

Essentially, Alter Egos are just different versions of the game's fighters. For example, before UFC 300, the game added Robert Whittaker (MW) from UFC 225 along with two other Egos. However, these Egos aren't just skins. They come with new playstyles and abilities that make them unique in their own way. While Alter Egos don't contain exclusive abilities, they're pretty fun to use.

This way, if you like a fighter, but not their playstyle, their Alter Ego might offer something better for you. Regardless, Alter Egos give you more ways to play with the fighters you love.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the UFC 5 Alter Ego vote. Although fans themselves won't be able to directly decide on who they want to see, there'll surely be some interesting choices to make. And, if you follow any of these content creators, chances are you might like their candidates. Regardless, we look forward to seeing who fans select when voting goes live.

If you're new to UFC 5, check out the critic reviews to see how the game fared.

For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly news.