Arman Tsarukyan secured a huge victory against Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin which has most certainly set him up for a big fight next

In a highly anticipated main event at UFC Austin, Armenian lightweight Arman Tsarukyan sent shockwaves through the UFC lightweight division, delivering a spectacular first-round knockout victory over the highly regarded Beneil Dariush.

ARMAN TSARUKYAN JUST PUT DARIUSH OUT COLD AT #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/gHtOdLsk1Z — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 3, 2023

The bout began with a cautious exchange of strikes, with both fighters measuring each other's range and timing. However, Tsarukyan quickly asserted his dominance, landing hard punches and pushing the pace of the fight.

The turning point came just over a minute into the opening round. Tsarukyan secured a Thai clinch and unleashed a devastating knee to the head of Dariush, sending him crashing to the canvas. Sensing his opponent's vulnerability, Tsarukyan followed up with a flurry of punches and ground and pound. Referee Mark Smith immediately stepped in to stop the contest, declaring Tsarukyan the winner by knockout in just 1:04 of the first round. The crowd erupted in a roar as Tsarukyan celebrated his biggest victory to date.

The victory was a monumental statement for Tsarukyan, who had been on the verge of breaking into the lightweight elite. He had won his previous two fights and was the winner of eight of his last nine, but defeating a top-five contender like Dariush was a significant step up in competition.

With this victory, Tsarukyan has undoubtedly cemented his status as a legitimate contender in the UFC lightweight division. His explosive striking power, combined with his well-rounded skillset, makes him a dangerous threat to any opponent. The knockout of Dariush also sent a clear message to the rest of the lightweight division: Arman Tsarukyan is a force to be reckoned with. He is hungry, he is confident, and he is ready to jump at the chance to fight for the lightweight title.

It's intriguing to see what could potentially be next for this top-ranked lightweight contender. Let's take a look at what's next for Arman Tsarukyan after his devastating knockout victory at UFC Austin.

Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan's KO victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin was a watershed moment in the lightweight division. The Armenian fighter has been steadily rising up the ranks, and his victory over a top-five contender has solidified his position as a legitimate threat. Now, with his name on the lips of many, Tsarukyan is looking for his next opponent. And there is one fighter who stands out as the perfect match for him, who is the No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje is a former interim lightweight champion and is currently ranked number two in the division. He is a fan favorite known for his aggressive fighting style and willingness to engage in a brawl. Tsarukyan is a similar type of fighter. He is a powerful striker with a knack for finishing fights. A matchup between these two would be a guaranteed fireworks show.

In addition to their similar fighting styles, Gaethje and Tsarukyan are both at a similar point in their careers. Both are looking for a big win to propel them into title contention. A victory over the other would be a major statement and could put the winner on the cusp of a title shot.

Charles Oliveira

Arman Tsarukyan's stunning knockout of Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin has catapulted him into the upper echelon of the lightweight division. With his impressive winning streak and captivating fighting style, Tsarukyan has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Now, as the Armenian phenom seeks his next challenge, a showdown against reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira emerges as an intriguing and compelling matchup.

Tsarukyan and Oliveira are both dynamic fighters with a penchant for finishing fights. Tsarukyan's technical precision and powerful left hand complement Oliveira's fluid movement and submission mastery. This stylistic contrast promises an exhilarating clash of offensive prowess. Moreover, both fighters share a burning ambition to solidify their positions among the lightweight elite. Tsarukyan seeks to continue his ascent towards the title, while Oliveira aims to cement his legacy as one of the division's best as he moves into title contention if Islam Makhachev takes an extended time away between championship defenses.

Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan's emphatic first-round knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin sent shockwaves through the lightweight division. The Armenian fighter's impressive performance has reignited calls for him to bypass the established queue and challenge reigning champion Islam Makhachev for the title.

Tsarukyan has been on an absolute tear, winning his last two fights impressively. His recent victory over Dariush, a top-five contender, showcased his lethal striking power and unwavering determination. sarukyan's 2019 encounter with Makhachev, though a loss, highlighted his potential and ability to compete at the highest level. Tsarukyan pushed Makhachev, the current champion, to the limit, demonstrating his resilience and ability to adapt.

The lightweight division is stacked with talent, but Tsarukyan's recent performances have propelled him to the forefront. His current winning streak, coupled with his victory over a top-five contender, has solidified his position as a deserving title challenger.