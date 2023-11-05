Light heavyweight prospect Vitor Petrino had the fans going crazy after a one-punch knockout of Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Brazil.

UFC Brazil continued on the prelims with exciting fights throughout. After Eduarda Moura's mauling of Montserrat Conejo, Angela Hill was able to outbattle Denise Gomes to a unanimous decision victory, and then came Vitor Petrino who viciously knocked out Modestas Bukauskas.

Petrino came out in the early going of the fight very calculated waiting for the right time to explode and just countering on the outside. Eventually, Petrino was able to get within range to get ahold of Bukauskas taking him for a ride and slamming him to the canvas where he controlled him landing some short shots to ride out the rest of round one.

Then comes round two which looked more like round one in the early going with Bukauskas attempting to stay on the outside attempting to outstrike the Brazilian. That is until Petrino had a beautiful check left hook that landed flush on Bukauskas' chin and had his eyes rolling in the back of his head as he came crashing to the canvas.

Petrino is the new wave of light heavyweight fighters who also came off the Contender Series. He is now 3-0 in the UFC with each of his last two fights coming inside the distance with one submission and now one knockout. Petrino showed that he is one of the top prospects in the light heavyweight division and should be a fighter to watch out for in the coming years. With the light heavyweight division lacking high-level talent especially when it comes to Brazilians, Petrino has a chance to rise up the rankings fast.

This fight night card still has a ton of exciting fights to go as we are not even halfway through the fight card. So kick back, put your feet up, and take in these sensational fights live on ESPN+.